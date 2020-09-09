Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BAILEY, EDGAR JR
222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
5311 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER
7429 SALMON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BRAVO VAZQUEZ, WILDER
227 CASTLE AVE TRENTON, 37502
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BROOKS, JOE THOMAS
1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063250
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
COLLINS, JERRY ALAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
COUSIN, EBONY FAYE
1217 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DECORSE, SHANNON J
1880 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DEWS, JAMARA
3204 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DILL, BARRY LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EBERHARDT, BRANDON
605 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GREEN, JIMMY LEE
3885 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE
1516 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO
5015 JACKSBORO PIKE APT 9 KNOXVILLE, 37918
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
KILGORE, APRIL SHANNON
9102 HUNDLEY RD Chattanooga, 374161517
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KRAWCEWICZ, JARED LESZEK
1844 NEW FRANKLIN CHURCH RD CANON, 30520
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
7409 HARPRER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE
307 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797624
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN
711 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT
4607 LAKEHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
NOONAN, JOSIAH MICHAEL
1110 WESTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ODANIEL, CAMERON SHANE
721 BEAUTIFUL PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
504 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
POWELL, BRANDON LEE
18 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
ROUNTREE, NANCY
4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RUSSELL, REBECCA
157 1ST STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON
1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
3629 Thrushwood Dr Chattanooga, 374154812
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
2904 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WADE, UNIQUA CHANTE
5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY
IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
---
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH
605 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433860
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WIGFALL, DAMIAN RAPHAEL
113 GOODSON AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
