Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BAILEY, EDGAR JR

222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

5311 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER

7429 SALMON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BRAVO VAZQUEZ, WILDER

227 CASTLE AVE TRENTON, 37502

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

---

BROOKS, JOE THOMAS

1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063250

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ

---

COLLINS, JERRY ALAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)

---

COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

COUSIN, EBONY FAYE

1217 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE

606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DECORSE, SHANNON J

1880 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DEWS, JAMARA

3204 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EBERHARDT, BRANDON

605 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

GREEN, JIMMY LEE

3885 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE

1516 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO

5015 JACKSBORO PIKE APT 9 KNOXVILLE, 37918

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

KILGORE, APRIL SHANNON

9102 HUNDLEY RD Chattanooga, 374161517

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

KRAWCEWICZ, JARED LESZEK

1844 NEW FRANKLIN CHURCH RD CANON, 30520

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON7409 HARPRER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE307 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797624Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN711 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT4607 LAKEHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---NOONAN, JOSIAH MICHAEL1110 WESTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ODANIEL, CAMERON SHANE721 BEAUTIFUL PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN504 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---POWELL, BRANDON LEE18 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---ROUNTREE, NANCY4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RUSSELL, REBECCA157 1ST STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMALHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE3629 Thrushwood Dr Chattanooga, 374154812Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STALYON, MEREDITH ANN7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS2904 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---WADE, UNIQUA CHANTE5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTYIDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING---WALKER, DERRICK KEITH605 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433860Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WIGFALL, DAMIAN RAPHAEL113 GOODSON AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, EDGAR JR

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/31/1972

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BRAVO VAZQUEZ, WILDER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE BROOKS, JOE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ COLLINS, JERRY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/20/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY) COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY COUSIN, EBONY FAYE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DECORSE, SHANNON J

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DEWS, JAMARA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 EBERHARDT, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GREEN, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR KILGORE, APRIL SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE KRAWCEWICZ, JARED LESZEK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NOONAN, JOSIAH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ODANIEL, CAMERON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/03/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR POWELL, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) RUSSELL, REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALYON, MEREDITH ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/27/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS WADE, UNIQUA CHANTE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020

Charge(s):

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY

IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING