Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BAILEY, EDGAR JR 
222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS 
5311 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER 
7429 SALMON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BRAVO VAZQUEZ, WILDER 
227 CASTLE AVE TRENTON, 37502 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
BROOKS, JOE THOMAS 
1300 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063250 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
---
COLLINS, JERRY ALAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
---
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE 
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
COUSIN, EBONY FAYE 
1217 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE 
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN 
1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DECORSE, SHANNON J 
1880 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DEWS, JAMARA 
3204 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DILL, BARRY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EBERHARDT, BRANDON 
605 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GREEN, JIMMY LEE 
3885 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAYES, ATHENA NICOLE 
1516 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO 
5015 JACKSBORO PIKE APT 9 KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
KILGORE, APRIL SHANNON 
9102 HUNDLEY RD Chattanooga, 374161517 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KRAWCEWICZ, JARED LESZEK 
1844 NEW FRANKLIN CHURCH RD CANON, 30520 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
7409 HARPRER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE 
307 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797624 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN 
711 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT 
4607 LAKEHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
NOONAN, JOSIAH MICHAEL 
1110 WESTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ODANIEL, CAMERON SHANE 
721 BEAUTIFUL PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
504 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
POWELL, BRANDON LEE 
18 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
ROUNTREE, NANCY 
4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RUSSELL, REBECCA 
157 1ST STREET WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON 
1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE 
3629 Thrushwood Dr Chattanooga, 374154812 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN 
7626 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS 
2904 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WADE, UNIQUA CHANTE 
5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY
IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
---
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH 
605 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433860 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WIGFALL, DAMIAN RAPHAEL 
113 GOODSON AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, EDGAR JR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/31/1972
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BRAVO VAZQUEZ, WILDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BROOKS, JOE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
COLLINS, JERRY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/20/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
COUSIN, EBONY FAYE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DAVIS, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DECORSE, SHANNON J
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DEWS, JAMARA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
EBERHARDT, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GREEN, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KILGORE, APRIL SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KRAWCEWICZ, JARED LESZEK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NOONAN, JOSIAH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ODANIEL, CAMERON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POWELL, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
RUSSELL, REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALYON, MEREDITH ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WADE, UNIQUA CHANTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WIGFALL, DAMIAN RAPHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/09/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION


County Commission Votes To Award $20 Million Contract For Silverdale Expansion To KTM Builders

The Hamilton County Commission reversed course on the Silverdale jail after a brief discussion in a recessed meeting, voting to award KTM Builders LLC a $20 million contract. Commissioner Chester Bankston was the one who brought up the idea of possibly reconsidering awarding the contract to KTM. Commissioner Tim Boyd was still opposed to the idea. “The overwhelming majority ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA 2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND --- BAILEY, EDGAR JR 222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked ... (click for more)

