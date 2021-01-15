Police Blotter: Airport Police Finds Kidnapping Case Sketchy; Guy Was Just Killing Time On CARTA Bus

Police were called by a man who reported an incident that officers determined did not occur in their district, but rather at 1001 Airport Road. Officers asked dispatch to give the call to the Chattanooga Airport Police. The dispatcher of the Chattanooga Airport Police called the officer and told him that the matter didn't seem real and that he wasn't going to dispatch the call to his officers. The police officer told him that it could have been real, but he said it couldn't be. The man who reported the incident said that his wife and two sons were possibly kidnapped from the Chattanooga Airport when their plane landed.

He said that they got picked up in a van at the airport and he didn't know where they were now. The man said he did not have any information about his wife or sons. Later it was discovered that the man was not married to her, but that they were going to be married and that the "sons" were actually the woman's sons, and he didn't know their names. Regardless of the misinformation, the police officer believed that this needed to be looked into, but the Chattanooga Airport Police dispatcher did not think so.* * *Police were called to the Speedway, 4355 Hwy. 58, for a disorder about a woman arguing with an employee giving her the wrong pack of cigarettes. Police made contact with an employee who said that a woman came into the Speedway saying she bought the wrong cigarettes and need to exchange them. The employee was unable to exchange the cigarettes due to state law. The woman then left the scene in a gray Toyota Camry. The employee said if the lady came back she would like her trespassed.* * *Police received a vandalism call from Hair of the Dog, 334 Market St. Upon arrival officers made contact with an employee. The employee said that prior to the officer's arrival a black male purchased a water. The employee said when the man did not purchase anything other than water, he instructed the man to leave. The employee said when the man refused to leave, he poured out the man's water. The employee said the man became verbally aggressive and then broke a window. He said the man then left the location. The employee said Hair of the Dog did not wish to press charges at this time.* * *Police responded to a residence on Krijen Court. Upon arrival police spoke to a man who said that he was in his garage and thought he heard noises coming from his driveway. The man said he walked outside, and observed two black males wearing all black standing near his truck in the driveway. The man said he unholstered his side arm (legal conceal carry permit) in fear for himself and his property. The man said he discharged a single round into the ground to get the men off his property. It was successful. The men ran to the roadway, entered a red SUV and fled the area. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the men.* * *Police were called to a CARTA bus on Market Street where the bus driver said he had driven completely around his route and a passenger did not appear to have a destination. After realizing the passenger was just hanging out on the bus, he was asked to exit. While on the scene, this man exited the bus. CARTA representatives said they did not need a report for this instance and the party could ride on a different bus if he actually had a destination.* * *Police responded to a report of vandalism on Crewdson Street. Officers spoke with a man who said his vehicle had been egged. The man said that this has been an ongoing issue for the last few weeks. Officers asked the man if he had any idea who was egging his vehicle. The man said he did not know.* * *Police responded to a residence on O'Rear Street. A woman said she sets her garbage can out on Monday nights for the city to collect. She says this morning, she discovered that her garbage can had been stolen. She said she talked with Public Works and she is expected to pay for the garbage can.* * *Police responded to a disorder at the Westin Hotel, 801 Pine St. Once on scene, officers spoke with the office manager who said a homeless man has been hanging out in the bathrooms of the hotel. The manager said they have told him multiple times to not come back. The homeless man, later identified by police, was found in the bathroom behind a locked door. Officers were able to get the man to step out of the bathroom. The manager and officers explained to him that he was being trespassed and was not allowed to come back on the property. Officers informed him that if he came back onto the property, then he could be arrested for trespassing.

* * *

Police responded to Alhambra Drive where the office manger of the Alhambra Shriners said that someone cut the catalytic converter off of the Shriners 1991 Ford E350 van. She said that they also cut the door on the "kitchen trailer" and stole everything in it down to the bare walls. She says that it will cost at least $8,000 to repair and refurbish the trailer.



* * *



Police responded to a residence on Amnicola Highway where a man said that he sent $400 via Venmo app to "Chris Fields" that he was communicating with on Facebook for a Playstation 5. The man said that he never received the PlayStation. The man was never able to provide any suspect description for the party that goes by "Chris Fields" on Facebook.



* * *



Police responded to a residence on McBrien Road where a woman said her roommate used her debit card information to pay her portion of the rent. She said that she did not give the roommate permission to use her card information to pay her portion of the rent. She said that the roommate got the information from papers in her bedroom.

* * *



Police were called to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 7301 Shallowford Road. Upon arrival, officers located the open door of the church building. Officers cleared the building. There were bottles of syrup and French fries and bedding throughout the building. More than likely a homeless person made entry and was sleeping in the building. Staff was told to call police if they need them again. The door was secured.