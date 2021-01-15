Appointments Available For Wednesday COVID Vaccinations In Dalton

The city of Dalton and Whitfield County will be operating a satellite drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Vaccinations will be made by appointment only to only Georgia residents ages 65 and older and their immediate caretakers.

The drive-through site will be set up at the Dalton Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. There is no charge for this vaccine. The drive-through site is a cooperative effort of the city of Dalton, Whitfield County, and the State Department of Health's North Georgia Health District.

Vaccinations will begin at 10 a.m. by appointment only and run through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. People without appointments will not be able to receive the vaccine. However, if more than one person traveling to the site together in the same vehicle each have confirmed appointments but were unable to sign up for the same time of day, they can be served at the same time. Georgia residents ages 65 and older can sign up for appointments by visiting this link: https://outlook.office365.com/ owa/calendar/ DaltonConventionCenterVaccinat ion@gets.onmicrosoft.com/ bookings/

Additional booking dates and times beyond Wednesday's event will be announced when they are scheduled based on demand and vaccine availability. Appointments for the Monday, Jan. 18, drive-through vaccination event were fully booked within two and a half hours on Friday morning, and city and county leaders worked through the day to finalize plans for another event on Jan. 20.

The vaccinations will be made by trained and certified paramedics from the Dalton Fire Department and also volunteer nurses from the community. Support including traffic control and logistical support will be provided by the Dalton Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, and Whitfield County agencies.

Please do not call the Dalton Convention Center or other city departments for information about the vaccinations. The only way to sign up for appointments is online.



