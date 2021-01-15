Appointments Available For Wednesday COVID Vaccinations In Dalton

 Friday, January 15, 2021 49.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Friday, January 15, 2021

The city of Dalton and Whitfield County will be operating a satellite drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Vaccinations will be made by appointment only to only Georgia residents ages 65 and older and their immediate caretakers.

The drive-through site will be set up at the Dalton Convention Center at 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road. There is no charge for this vaccine. The drive-through site is a cooperative effort of the city of Dalton, Whitfield County, and the State Department of Health's North Georgia Health District. 

Vaccinations will begin at 10 a.m. by appointment only and run through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. People without appointments will not be able to receive the vaccine. However, if more than one person traveling to the site together in the same vehicle each have confirmed appointments but were unable to sign up for the same time of day, they can be served at the same time. Georgia residents ages 65 and older can sign up for appointments by visiting this link:  https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/DaltonConventionCenterVaccination@gets.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

Additional booking dates and times beyond Wednesday's event will be announced when they are scheduled based on demand and vaccine availability. Appointments for the Monday, Jan. 18, drive-through vaccination event were fully booked within two and a half hours on Friday morning, and city and county leaders worked through the day to finalize plans for another event on Jan. 20.

The vaccinations will be made by trained and certified paramedics from the Dalton Fire Department and also volunteer nurses from the community. Support including traffic control and logistical support will be provided by the Dalton Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, and Whitfield County agencies.

Please do not call the Dalton Convention Center or other city departments for information about the vaccinations. The only way to sign up for appointments is online. 

 


Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols’ Scathing Survey

The increasing stillness and puzzling darkness that has blanketed the University of Tennessee for the past month cannot go on for much longer without finding its tipping point. The prideful fan base of those whose “blood runneth orange” will not allow it and, with a bewildered media detecting little signs of life since a hapless Tennessee managed a 42-17 win over a badly undermanned ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Nick Davison Named Defensive Line Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright named former Moc Nick Davison the program’s defensive line coach today. Davison replaces Landius Wilkerson who recently accepted the same position at South Alabama. “We are exited to bring Nick back to Chattanooga,” stated Wright. “Out paths did not cross here while he playing, but I have gotten to know ... (click for more)

Mocs Open SoCon Wrestling Schedule This Weekend In North Carolina

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team is back on the road this weekend for a tri-meet at Gardner-Webb. UTC opens Southern Conference action against The Citadel and Gardner-Webb on Sunday, Jan. 17, Boiling Springs, N.C. Wrestling begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) with the Mocs taking on The Citadel. Immediately following is UTC facing the host Runnin’ Bulldogs ... (click for more)


