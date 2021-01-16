 Saturday, January 16, 2021 41.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Berke Naming Supt. Bryan Johnson To Seat On EPB

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Mayor Andy Berke has named Hamilton County School Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson to a seat on the Electric Power Board (EPB).

The mayor also put Dr. Mini Sartipi on as a new member of the board.

He re-appointed Vicky Gregg to the board.

Current board members are Ms. Gregg, Warren Logan, Jon Kinsey, John Foy and Marcus Shaw.

Mr. Shaw was named in June 2019 by the mayor to replace longtime Chairman Joe Ferguson who retired. Mr. Shaw's term runs through April 15, 2023.

Mr. Ferguson's five-year term had expired April 15, 2018, but "because of certain pending EPB projects he continued to serve as a board member until retirement from the office, and until his successor was appointed, confirmed, elected and qualified effective."


January 16, 2021

Georgia Has 154 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,952 New Cases

January 16, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 15, 2021

Motorcyclist, 69, Killed Friday Afternoon In Wreck On Lake Resort Drive


Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 154 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,029. There were 6,952 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADRIAN D 1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215712 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE REPORTS ... (click for more)

A man, 69, was killed in a wreck on Lake Resort Drive on Friday afternoon. At approximately 3:38 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the fatal vehicle crash at 5750 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 154 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,952 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 154 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 11,029. There were 6,952 new cases, as that total reached 674,994 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 46,515, up 307 from Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,993 cases, up 31; 44 deaths; ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADRIAN D 1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215712 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE REPORTS DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Be Number One In Public Education

State Rep. Scott Cepicky frequently asks a compelling question: Why can’t Tennessee be the number one state in the nation for public education? Great question. Why can’t we be number one in education in the nation? So many “education reformers” cling to the industrial age model of education. We need to use our imagination and start thinking about out-of-the-box solutions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is a given rule that if a writer asks too many questions in the same story it might offend the reader, so we are going to skip our usual introductory riddles this week because we want our targeted reader group to have their minds sharp for a most-fun experience. As you may be aware, the current coronavirus vaccines are limited to those 50 million Americans who are over the age ... (click for more)

Sports

Lackluster Mocs Fall With Second-Half Collapse

The Chattanooga Mocs played a great second half in Wednesday’s comeback win against Mercer, but they played equally as bad in the second half Saturday in a lopsided loss to Wofford. The Mocs played like they were capable in the opening 20 minutes when they built a 35-22 halftime lead, but the second half was a totally different story as the Terriors scorched the nets for 55 points ... (click for more)

Freshman Keon Johnson Leads Vols Past Vanderbilt, 81-61

A season-high 16 points from freshman guard Keon Johnson and a solid effort on the defensive end led the 10th-ranked Tennessee basketball team past in-state foe Vanderbilt, 81-61. The win was the Vols (10-1, 4-1 SEC) seventh consecutive over the Commodores (4-6, 0-4 SEC) and the fourth in a row inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Saturday's victory also tied Tennessee head ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors