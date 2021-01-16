Berke Naming Supt. Bryan Johnson To Seat On EPB

Mayor Andy Berke has named Hamilton County School Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson to a seat on the Electric Power Board (EPB).

The mayor also put Dr. Mini Sartipi on as a new member of the board.

He re-appointed Vicky Gregg to the board.

Current board members are Ms. Gregg, Warren Logan, Jon Kinsey, John Foy and Marcus Shaw.

Mr. Shaw was named in June 2019 by the mayor to replace longtime Chairman Joe Ferguson who retired. Mr. Shaw's term runs through April 15, 2023.

Mr. Ferguson's five-year term had expired April 15, 2018, but "because of certain pending EPB projects he continued to serve as a board member until retirement from the office, and until his successor was appointed, confirmed, elected and qualified effective."