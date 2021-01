Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 214 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4,483 New Cases, 86 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 161 patients hospitalized and 42 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 70 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 36,447.There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, two black females, one between the ages of 71-80 and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 332.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 33,019, which is 91 percent, and there are 3,096 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 694,291 on Wednesday with 4,483 new cases.There have been 86 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 8,556, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 2,653 people hospitalized from the virus, 42 fewer than Tuesday.Testing numbers are above 6.078 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 633,428, 91 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,754 cases, up 5; 11 deaths, up 1Bradley County: 10,934 cases, up 96; 94 deaths, up 3Grundy County: 1,403 cases, up 10; 21 deathsMarion County: 2,308 cases, up 16; 31 deathsMeigs County: 1,164 cases, up 15; 16 deathsPolk County: 1,445 cases, up 7; 17 deathsRhea County: 3,847 cases, up 19; 56 deathsSequatchie County: 1,383 cases, up 7; 18 deathsKnox 39,306 cases, up 321; 418 deaths, up 10Davidson 71,578 cases, up 430; 678 deaths, up 6Shelby 77,157 cases, up 410; 1,142 deaths, up 14