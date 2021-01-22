 Friday, January 22, 2021 43.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Adds First Dose Appointments To The Vaccination Schedule; For Phases 1a1, 1a2 And Adults 75+ By Appointment Only

Friday, January 22, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, will begin taking first dose appointments again starting today (Friday) at 9 a.m.

 

New appointments have been added to the schedule for Sunday through next Thursday.

 

All appointments are at the Riverpark Hubert Fry Center, 4301 Amnicola Hwy.

Enter near the Chattanooga State side of the Riverpark, not the Navy and Marine Reserve side.

 

Those in the current Phases (1a1, 1a2, and individuals 75 and older) are encouraged to make their appointment online. Visit https://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ to view the list of phases and click on the first dose appointment link. Click the date tabs at the top of the appointment website and choose an  available appointment time.

 

People who do not have access to the Internet, or speak Spanish, can call Emergency Management’s call center at 423-209-5399 to make their appointment. The call center is open Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to continue to call back. 

 

“As the Health Department receives new vaccine shipments from the state, we continue our mission to put those doses to use and vaccinate as many people as possible, as soon as possible,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. 

 

The vaccine distribution is guided by “phases” according to the state of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current “phases” will be able to make an appointment. The current phases are 1a1, 1a2 (see below), and those who are age 75 years or over, and all must be a Hamilton County resident or work in Hamilton County. Proof of meeting phase criteria must be shown at the entrance

 

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

 

·       Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·       Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·       Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·       Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·       Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·       Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·       Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

Vaccination Record Card

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

 

•          The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

•          The date the first dose of vaccine was given

•          The date the second vaccine dose is due 

 

Additional Resources

 

·       The Health Department will announce COVID vaccination POD information on their COVID-19 webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/Vaccine.aspx

·       Please follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

 


January 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

January 22, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 21, 2021

Major Retailer Planning To Locate At The South End Of Soddy Daisy


Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Where Are Our Educational Priorities?

Roy Exum: Vols Are Resuscitated!

Samford Women Stay In First With Victory Over Mocs

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Moves Quickly To Fill A Gaping Need

