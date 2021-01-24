Police Blotter: Businesses, Individuals Hit By Catalytic Converter Thefts; Woman Finds Someone Else Is Trying To Lease Out House She Owns

Police responded to a business at 1963 Northpoint Blvd. A woman said that sometime between Sunday night and that morning, an unknown person cut the catalytic converter off of one of the company vans. She says this is the third time this has happened to one of the vans. A watch was requested.* * *Police were called to 1812 Gunbarrel Road on a disturbance call. A man who said he was just released from Erlanger was walking in and out of Target and Kohls asking for people to call him a taxi.* * *Police were called to a residence on Blossom Circle.A woman said that on Monday evening the neighbor across the street was moving out and pulled a U-Haul truck onto her yard. She said as a result, the mailbox is leaning and there are holes in the yard from the tires on the truck. She said that the mailbox can be straightened back up, so officers left.* * *A woman called police about a house on Min Tom Drive. The woman said she has the house on the market for lease. She said that morning she received a text from a friend saying that a person other than her has the house listed on Facebook Market Place. She said that she knows one lady who was scammed out of $200 over this. The woman said she has flagged the Facebook listing as a scam and it is no longer on Facebook Market Place.* * *Police were called about a man walking north on I-27 just prior to Exit 1A. The man informed police his girlfriend had not picked him up from work resulting in him walking home. Police performed a pat down for weapons prior to transporting the man to his residence. The man was negative for warrants.* * *Police received a call from a man on Givens Road. The man said that he has been receiving numerous scam calls. He said the callers are saying that they are with Apple and are inquiring about a malfunction in his Apple watch, trying to obtain personal information. The man said that he already went to the Apple store and spoke with a legitimate Apple employee. He has been told that there are no problems with his Apple watch and that the calls he has received are fraudulent calls. He said he has not provided the callers with any personal information. He is, however, fed up with the calls. The man said the call numbers change each time. At this time there are no leads, witnesses, or suspect information.* * *Police responded to a call from a woman on Passenger Street. She said she had signed up to work for a company, where she would redistribute packages. She said everything was normal at first, but she started receiving expensive items and began worrying that they were stolen. The woman wanted officers to take the mail for safekeeping and possibly evidence. Officers transported the packages to property and fraud will be following up on the report.* * *A resident of Boynton Drive said the maintenance man has some type of animosity toward him and he believes the tension between them will get worse.* * *A man on Murray Hills Drive called police and said that an unknown person used his wife's Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union debit card information and made multiple online transactions totaling $10,357.61. He said that they are in possession of her debit card and do not know how her information was obtained. Two days later, the man called again said there were some additional charges that went through. He said the total now comes to $11,434.70. He said the card was cancelled yesterday so that should be it.* * *A woman on Rossville Avenue said that an unknown person had stolen a chainsaw from off the back of a company flatbed truck. The workers had walked away from their equipment to eat. When they returned, the chainsaw was gone. There are no leads, witnesses or suspect information.* * *Police were called to a residence on Dayton Boulevard. A man said that his catalytic converter was cut from his vehicle. He said he had his vehicle for sale and a buyer came to check it out and when he cranked it up it sound like jet engines roaring. The man then looked under the truck, which is a Ford F-350, and noticed the catalytic converter had been cut and stolen. No suspect information is known.