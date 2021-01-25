 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Valmont Industries To Expand Marion County Operations

Monday, January 25, 2021

Valmont Industries officials announced on Monday that the company will expand its Jasper operations by investing $15 million-$20 million to increase the size of its manufacturing facility.

 

Through the expansion, Valmont Industries will create 65 new jobs over the next five years in Marion County.

 

Valmont Industries’ Jasper location is part of the company’s North American infrastructure operations, which supplies steel poles and structures to utility and transportation markets nationwide.

The project will increase the size of Valmont’s existing 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility by more than 30 percent and convert an adjoining 11-acre lot into a new laydown yard to store equipment and materials.

 

Established in 1946, Valmont Industries is a global leader of engineered products and services for infrastructure and water-conserving irrigation equipment and technology solutions for agriculture. The company is organized around four primary business segments, which include Utility Support Structures, Engineered Support Structures, Irrigation and Coatings.

 

Governor Bill Lee said, “We’re proud to have a global company like Valmont Industries invest in our rural communities. This expansion is a vote of confidence in the hardworking residents of Marion County and these high-quality jobs will mean a great deal for East Tennessee.”

 

TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “Tennessee’s manufacturing sector continues to see tremendous growth across the state. Valmont Industries has manufacturing facilities in 22 countries around the globe, and by choosing to expand in Marion County, it shows that Tennessee has the skilled workforce and business-friendly environment to support the company’s growth. We thank Valmont for its continued investment in our state and for creating new jobs in Jasper.”

 

Diane Larkin, EVP, Global Operations, Valamont Industries, said, “We are excited to be expanding our operations and creating employment opportunities at our Jasper facility, to help serve continued, strong demand for resilient infrastructure across the country. Governments’ investments across transportation markets and utilities’ investments in grid hardening and renewable energy sources are driving increased demand for our products and solutions. We are proud to support critical infrastructure sectors around the world and grateful for the support we have received for this expansion from the community, the State of Tennessee and area business partners.”

 

Marion County Mayor David Jackson said, “We are excited that Valmont Industries selected Marion County to do their expansion and to create 65 new good paying jobs. Valmont is a great community partner and has good relationship with the other industries throughout Marion County. We look forward to working with Valmont in the months and years to come and we hope there are future expansions to come.” 

 



January 26, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 25, 2021

Valmont Industries To Expand Marion County Operations

January 25, 2021

Erlanger Reports Profitable Quarter With Help From Stimulus Funds


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Valmont Industries officials announced on Monday that the company will expand its Jasper operations by investing $15 million-$20 million to increase the size of its manufacturing facility. ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System CFO Britt Tabor reported at Monday’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting that the total net income from operations for the first six months of the fiscal year ending on ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Valmont Industries To Expand Marion County Operations

Valmont Industries officials announced on Monday that the company will expand its Jasper operations by investing $15 million-$20 million to increase the size of its manufacturing facility. Through the expansion, Valmont Industries will create 65 new jobs over the next five years in Marion County. Valmont Industries’ Jasper location is part of the company’s North American ... (click for more)

Opinion

Smooth Operations Getting My COVID Vaccine

Thank you, Hamilton County Health Department. Yesterday I received my first shot of COVID vaccine at the Health Department’s River Park site. My appointment, which was scheduled online, went as smooth as anyone would want. Even with the handicap of rain everyone there was helpful and moved the cars along in a steady and orderly way. I arrived for my 9:30 appointment and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I’m Henry Aaron’

It happened so long I couldn’t begin to guess the year. I can’t even remember why I was on a late morning flight from Miami to Atlanta. But I do remember Delta Air Lines had done something really nice for me when they made me a “Flying Colonel,” which would get you bumped up to First Class whenever they had an empty seat. It had perks that allowed you to take friends inside their ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors