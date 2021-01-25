Valmont Industries To Expand Marion County Operations

Valmont Industries officials announced on Monday that the company will expand its Jasper operations by investing $15 million-$20 million to increase the size of its manufacturing facility.

Through the expansion, Valmont Industries will create 65 new jobs over the next five years in Marion County.

Valmont Industries’ Jasper location is part of the company’s North American infrastructure operations, which supplies steel poles and structures to utility and transportation markets nationwide.

The project will increase the size of Valmont’s existing 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility by more than 30 percent and convert an adjoining 11-acre lot into a new laydown yard to store equipment and materials.

Established in 1946, Valmont Industries is a global leader of engineered products and services for infrastructure and water-conserving irrigation equipment and technology solutions for agriculture. The company is organized around four primary business segments, which include Utility Support Structures, Engineered Support Structures, Irrigation and Coatings.

Governor Bill Lee said, “We’re proud to have a global company like Valmont Industries invest in our rural communities. This expansion is a vote of confidence in the hardworking residents of Marion County and these high-quality jobs will mean a great deal for East Tennessee.”

TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “Tennessee’s manufacturing sector continues to see tremendous growth across the state. Valmont Industries has manufacturing facilities in 22 countries around the globe, and by choosing to expand in Marion County, it shows that Tennessee has the skilled workforce and business-friendly environment to support the company’s growth. We thank Valmont for its continued investment in our state and for creating new jobs in Jasper.”

Diane Larkin, EVP, Global Operations, Valamont Industries, said, “We are excited to be expanding our operations and creating employment opportunities at our Jasper facility, to help serve continued, strong demand for resilient infrastructure across the country. Governments’ investments across transportation markets and utilities’ investments in grid hardening and renewable energy sources are driving increased demand for our products and solutions. We are proud to support critical infrastructure sectors around the world and grateful for the support we have received for this expansion from the community, the State of Tennessee and area business partners.”

Marion County Mayor David Jackson said, “We are excited that Valmont Industries selected Marion County to do their expansion and to create 65 new good paying jobs. Valmont is a great community partner and has good relationship with the other industries throughout Marion County. We look forward to working with Valmont in the months and years to come and we hope there are future expansions to come.”



