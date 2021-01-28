Senator Hagerty Opposes Mayorkas As Department Of Homeland Security Secretary

 Thursday, January 28, 2021 Weather

Thursday, January 28, 2021

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday announced he will oppose the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas for secretary of Homeland Security.

“The voters of Tennessee sent me to Washington with a clear mandate that includes securing our border, restoring the integrity of our immigration system so that it serves American interests, and standing against unethical political favors and corruption,” said Senator Hagerty. “During Mayorkas’ prior service at the Department of Homeland Security, a non-partisan Inspector General found that he intervened outside the normal protocol to push through visas sought by well-connected Democrats like Harry Reid and Hillary Clinton’s brother, including securing a visa for an executive from Huawei—the Communist Chinese technology firm. These actions created a perception that politically connected persons ‘had special access and would receive special consideration.’

“Mayorkas has also promised to advance President Biden’s immigration agenda, which is effectively to ignore immigration law and eliminate border security measures. This agenda will create significant security risks, enable the flow of illegal drugs and human trafficking, and undermine opportunities for American workers already reeling due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Our government should be working to enhance national security and protect American workers, and its leaders should be persons whose judgment and ethical history is beyond reproach. Mayorkas’ agenda and history of special favors for Democratic influencers are disqualifying.”


Police Blotter: Fussing Women, Man Who Tried To Intervene Tossed Off CARTA Bus; RV Thief Drives Stolen Vehicle Through Storage Company Fence

Police were called to a residence on Camden Street. A woman had called police for an unknown reason. The woman was on scene crying and she would not talk to police. The woman said she did not need medical aid, but would not tell police if anything was wrong. The woman's aunt arrived on scene and the woman left with her. * * * Police responded to a vandalism at a business ... (click for more)

DA Pinkston Says Informant Planted Evidence; 11 Cases Affected

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said it was learned that a confidential informant working with the Chattanooga Police Department planted evidence in a number of cases. All those charges will be dismissed. DA Pinkston said, "Yesterday afternoon, our office was notified by the Chattanooga Police Department's Narcotics Unit that they had discovered a confidential informant they ... (click for more)

No, Randy, Vol Fans Will Not Shut Up

Roy Exum: "White Allyship"

Dan Fleser: Heupel Ready To Deal With Mountain-Like Challenge At Tennessee

#18 Vols Grind Out 56-53 Win Over Mississippi State

