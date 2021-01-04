 Monday, January 4, 2021 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 7 New COVID Deaths, 477 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,953 New Cases, 143 More COVID Deaths

Monday, January 4, 2021

Hamilton County reported 477 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 201 patients hospitalized and 55 in Intensive Care Units. Fourteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 89 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 30,810.

There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Monday, bringing the total to 282. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 26,641, which is 86 percent, and there are 3,887 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 612,250 on Monday with 3,953 new cases. There have been 143 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,168, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 3,213 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 more than on Sunday.

Testing numbers are above 5.673 million across the state.


January 4, 2021

Georgia Reports 13 Traffic Deaths During New Year's Holiday Travel Period

January 4, 2021

Georgia Has 7 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,045 New Cases

January 4, 2021

Dalton Municipal Court Offices Closed Jan. 4-8


Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year's holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths involving 10 fatal crashes. This year, the holiday travel period was 78-hours long. It ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,900. There were 4,045 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

The city of Dalton's Municipal Court offices will be closed this week due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Staff members who are still healthy are working remotely this week but ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Reports 13 Traffic Deaths During New Year's Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year's holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths involving 10 fatal crashes. This year, the holiday travel period was 78-hours long. It began at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 31, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 1. Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 474 traffic crashes that resulted in 181 injuries and 11 fatalities. ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 7 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,045 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,900. There were 4,045 new cases, as that total reached 591,106 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,595, up 112 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,380 cases, up 24; 37 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Letter To Incoming Rep.-Elect Mike Cameron

To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron, As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement. Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial’s court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members’ pleas of legislation. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vaccination Blues

Hamilton County has a lot of company both in the state and around the country in bungling distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. In Tullahoma long lines stood outside for hours vying for just 100 doses and there were glitches in almost all of the state’s 95 counties as the huge demand easily outweighed availability of the Pfizer vaccine. And if you can believe it, a retired librarian ... (click for more)

Sports

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors