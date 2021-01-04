Hamilton County Has 7 New COVID Deaths, 477 New Cases; Tennessee Has 3,953 New Cases, 143 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 477 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 201 patients hospitalized and 55 in Intensive Care Units. Fourteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 89 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 30,810.



There were seven more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Monday, bringing the total to 282.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 26,641, which is 86 percent, and there are 3,887 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 612,250 on Monday with 3,953 new cases. There have been 143 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,168, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 3,213 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 more than on Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 5.673 million across the state.