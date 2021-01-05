Bradley County Sheriff's Office Apprehends 4 Suspects In 3rd Wave Of Auto Burglaries

Bradley County deputies of the 100 shift were involved in the apprehension several suspects in several auto burglaries on Saturday. This was the third wave of auto burglaries in recent months.

While assisting the Cleveland Police Department, deputies from the 100 shift apprehended four suspects who had been committing auto burglaries and thefts in local neighborhoods.

Two weapons were recovered as a result from these arrests, which were later determined to have been stolen from targeted vehicles.

During similar incidents in recent months, the same deputies have located vehicles just minutes after being stolen, have arrested multiple auto burglars and thieves and have recovered several stolen items to be returned to the rightful owners.

“All of our deputies have my respect and appreciation,” said Sheriff Steve Lawson. “The 100s, as a team, have exhibited a special tenacity in protecting the residents of Bradley County and their property. I believe that they provide an excellent example of teamwork to all of us."

Officials said, "Thank you to all of the concerned residents who have called in about suspicious activity in their area — this is the best way to support local law enforcement in locating and apprehending those who are breaking the law."