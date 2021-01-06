Woman Charged With Attacking Her Grandmother While There Was Child In Car

A woman was taken into custody after police said she attacked her grandmother with her child still inside a moving vehicle.

Police responded to an aggravated assault on Marco Circle on Tuesday, and when they arrived police were flagged down by an elderly woman in a vehicle. The woman said she was giving her granddaughter a ride when the two go into an argument, and the granddaughter attacked her.

She told police the car was in motion when her granddaughter attacked her, and that a child was also in the car. Police saw the victim bleeding from the right side of her head with a severe laceration on that side. Police called for an ambulance, and then went looking for the suspect Vandolyn Boyd, 27, of Melwood Road. When they arrived at her residence, they saw lights were on inside.

Police said they took steps to secure the scene for an hour after the original incident, and they were notified Ms. Boyd called and wanted to make a report. They drove to Standifer Gap Road where they found Ms. Boyd with the child and a male companion. Police said they observed blood on her right sleeve, but no visible injuries.

Police said Ms. Boyd told them she and her grandmother had gotten into an argument, and that she tried to get out but was dragged by the vehicle. Police said there was no evidence of her being dragged by her clothing or shoes. Ms. Boyd told them she exited the vehicle with her son and walked away. She told police the victim’s injuries probably occurred by self-harm.

Police took Ms. Boyd into custody for aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment of a minor. The child was left in the care of the child’s grandmother. Police said once the suspect arrived at the jail, Ms. Boyd was seen shuffling in the backseat. Police said they found a white floss container used to hide items. They said they found a SIM card for a phone and a removal tool on the backseat.

Police checked her phone and saw the SIM card had been removed. Police instructed her to stand next to the vehicle, but she would not stand still, and so they moved her back into the car. Police said they realized she had hidden drugs in her mouth, and they told her to spit them out. After she refused, police said they restrained her and immobilized her jaw in order to prevent her from swallowing the drugs.

After reinserting the SIM card, police found the phone had been taken from another owner, and it was returned to him. In addition to the already-mentioned charges, Ms. Boyd also is facing destruction of evidence and drug charges.