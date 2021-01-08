Police Blotter: Monster Can Theft Triggers Argument; Heavy-Set Female Races Out Of Liquor Stores With Cache Of Wines

Police were called for a dispute on Preston Circle. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman who said that she and her other roommates, two women, got into an argument over a Monster soda can that the woman's daughter had possibly taken. The woman said that she had walked out of the house to get away from the other women. The woman said that she didn't know where her daughter was and all she wanted was to find her daughter and grab her stuff to go spend the night somewhere else. Police went inside and made contact with the two roommates while the woman gathered her belongings.

The roommates said that the woman overreacted to the whole situation and they tried to calm her down, but she had refused to talk to them. The woman finished gathering most of her belongings and left the scene with her daughter. The woman said that she still had more things to come pick up at a later time.* * *Police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment on Market Street. The woman at the apartment said the music from the bar below their apartment, Leaping Leprechaun, was too loud. Police told the woman and all other individuals inside the apartment to remain quiet as they measured the noise volume using a decibel meter. All individuals remained quiet as police measured ambient sounds for approximately 30 seconds. Police said the meter reached no higher than 45 decibels and informed the woman they could not take any legal action for noise violation against Leaping Leprechaun at this time. The woman said the music being emitted prior to police arrival was louder than what they were currently measuring. Police made contact with Leaping Leprechaun management and informed him the softer music that was currently playing was emitting 45 decibels inside the apartment above him. Police informed him since the business has received a warning for noise violation in the past, the business would receive a citation if the offense reoccurs. Management informed police the business would continue to keep the music down.* * *Police responded to the Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd. regarding suspicious by a man who would not leave the store. Upon arrival, police located and identified the man. He asked for a ride from police to a motel so that his mother could pick him up the following day. Such request was granted and police transported him to the Motel 6, Downtown Chattanooga.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person call on Discovery Drive. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying in the tree line off the side of the road. The man, later identified by police, was sleeping there. After he was awakened, the man informed police that he was fired from his job that morning and was walking home when he decided to sleep. The man said he had only been at this location for 30 minutes. He claimed his phone only worked on wi-fi and he had no way of contacting anyone. Police asked him if anyone could pick him up. The man gave police a number for his mother, but she did not answer after multiple attempts. The man was given a ride back to his residence.* * *Police were called to the CubeSmart on Brainerd Road where they met with a man who said he was informed by another officer that his vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, was involved in a traffic crash. The man said that he had just dropped property off at the CubeSmart where he keeps several vehicles, one being the Suburban. Officers met with the CubeSmart general manager who was able to pull camera footage of the incident. When reviewing the footage, officers observed a white male entering through the rear of the property just before 7 a.m. The man entered in two separate vehicles, taking a battery out of a Chevy Vega and placing it in a Ford Ranger around 7:25 a.m., then waiting for the vehicle owner to leave before entering the Suburban around 10 a.m. The owner mentioned observing a man working on the Ford before leaving the premises. Officers spoke with the officers who responded to the accident involving the Suburban in which they stated that several witnesses saw a heavyset white male running from the scene. Officers took several finger prints from the Ford and Chevy and submitted them to AFIS.* * *Police responded to a theft call on Gunbarrel Road. A man said that two people, a male and a female, had asked him to cut down some trees with his chainsaw. The man agreed and got in their brown Honda van (passenger side sliding door). The couple took the man into Chattanooga from Ringgold, and told him to exit their vehicle without the chainsaw at the address on Gunbarrel Road. The man got out of their vehicle and they drove away.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Riley's Wine & Spirits, 4818 Hixson Pike. Upon arrival, police met with an employee. He showed police video footage of a heavy-set black female coming into the store, stuffing wine bags with eight bottles of expensive liquor and running out the door when the cashier looked away. The cameras were so old that it was difficult to see anything other than the suspect's skin color, size and hair-style. The suspect was dressed in all black and her face was covered with a white surgical mask. This description matches the same female that has shoplifted from other liquor stores in the area.* * *Police responded to a theft from an apartment on Timber Knoll Drive. The victim said he last saw his pistol about four days ago and it was on a dresser in his apartment. Since then, he said he hasn’t paid much attention to it until the day before around 8 p.m. when he discovered that the gun was gone. He said he's not sure, but it's possible a maintenance worker could have taken it at some point while he was gone because they do come into the apartment from time to time.