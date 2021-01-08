Large Home In Birchwood Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night

 Friday, January 8, 2021 39.0°F   overcast   Overcast

A large home in Birchwood was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.

At 9:45 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting the garage was on fire. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 6711 Gamble Road and arrived on the scene reporting the garage was fully involved with fire traveling quickly throughout the house.

Fire officials immediately requested a Mutual Aid response for additional water tankers to the scene because the closest fire hydrant was two miles away and the owner’s driveway was a 1/4 of a mile up a steep hill.

Fire officials worked quickly to get water on the house with the water tankers on the scene. Additional manpower and fire apparatus responded from Bradley County Fire Rescue and Tri-Community VFD. The Chattanooga Fire Department, East Ridge Fire Department and Mutual Aid Chief Mike Williams stood by at Highway 59 station for any additional emergency calls.

Fire officials reported the teenage son was working on his four-wheeler in the the garage when a spark ignited the fuel from the four-wheeler. It did not take long for the fire to consume the garage.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to fire personnel.

Fire officials reported the cause of the fire appears to be accidental. Damages are over $750,000 and the home is considered a total loss.

The homeowners will be staying with family members.



