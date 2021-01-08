Tennessee Comptroller Reports Zero Findings During Bradley County Sheriff's Office Audit

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has received a zero fault findings result from the Tennessee Comptroller, following a review that was conducted for the year of 2020. The county’s fiscal year began on July 1, 2019 and ended on June 30, 2020.

The Tennessee Comptroller review results were to the public on Thursday with no findings reported.

“I am pleased with the outcome of the review from this past fiscal year,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson. “Within our agency, I stress accuracy and integrity, and always want to use tax payer dollars wisely and honestly. I believe that the positive results of this review compliment every member of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.”

Results from the Tennessee Comptroller’s review can be found on www.comptroller.tn.gov.