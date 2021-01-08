 Friday, January 8, 2021 39.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Comptroller Reports Zero Findings During Bradley County Sheriff's Office Audit

Friday, January 8, 2021

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has received a zero fault findings result from the Tennessee Comptroller, following a review that was conducted for the year of 2020. The county’s fiscal year began on July 1, 2019 and ended on June 30, 2020.

The Tennessee Comptroller review results were to the public on Thursday with no findings reported.

“I am pleased with the outcome of the review from this past fiscal year,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson. “Within our agency, I stress accuracy and integrity, and always want to use tax payer dollars wisely and honestly. I believe that the positive results of this review compliment every member of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.”

Results from the Tennessee Comptroller's review can be found on www.comptroller.tn.gov.


Opinion

Builders And Wreckers - And Response

When I conducted Wednesday morning prayer services in Nashville I had a Baptist minister from Texas speak and he impressed us with a reading from an unknown author that impressed us that day, and that seemed to come alive as I watched the storming of the Capitol in Washington yesterday. He challenged the legislators by asking us, “Are you Builders or Wreckers?” He quoted, “I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Best Response In The United States In Just Six Days!

It has been less than one week since Hamilton County gave the first dose of the COVID vaccine and it has been less than one week since Hamilton County was given the greatest jolt of reality that any of us anywhere in the United States could ever imagine. Nobody was ready for the magnitude of what was going to happen and the very first thing you need to know is that the Center for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dodger Legend Tommy Lasorda Dies At 93; Visited Chattanooga Several Times When Lookouts Were Dodger Farm Club

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has died at the age of 93. The effervescent former Dodgers pitcher and then manager often visited Chattanooga when the Lookouts were a Dodgers farm club. A section of the stadium was named Lasorda Landing in his honor. (click for more)

Randy Smith: I Will Miss Jim Frost

I have written about this way too much in the last year. Remembrances of local sports legends who passed away is beginning to make me feel really old and really sad, especially when they pass away after battling COVID-19. This deadly virus robbed us of Coach Catherine Neely and this week it took softball legend and guru Jim Frost. Frost passed away yesterday from complications of ... (click for more)


