Bradley County Sheriff's Office Deputies Arrest 3 Armed Felons

In late December, Bradley County deputies of the 200 shift were responsible for the successful arrest of three armed felons. Sheriff Lawson recognized and commended these deputies for their service.

Over the course of a two-day investigation on Dec. 26 and 27, deputies assigned to the 200 shift of the BCSO Patrol Division (currently working on an alternation of night shifts) responded to two reported drive-by shootings.

Along with a detective from the Property Crimes Unit, deputies gathered evidence from both crime scenes and identified three suspects.

After collaboration with the Sweetwater Police Department who assisted in bringing two of the suspects into custody, BCSO deputies located the third suspect and recovered stolen vehicle, as well as three stolen firearms.

“I am continually and exceedingly proud of every deputy at our agency,” said Sheriff Lawson. “As a team, the actions of the 200s exhibit their dedication to our county’s safety. I believe that this shift exemplifies the standards of our officers and their willingness to go above and beyond everyday.”