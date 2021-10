Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN

2628 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041790

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ALLEN, MARY I

119 HOLLY BERRY LANE APT 171 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BANNISTER, DARRELL NMN

1803 E 13TH ST.

CHATTNAOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BARKSDALE, MICHAEL D1011 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BEAMON, TAWANNA DENICE4911 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CAMPBELL, KAREN RENEE7155 TANAGER CT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CARTER, CHARLES MARCUS5305 BIG WILLS RD NW FORT PAYNE, 35967Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CORE, BRITTANY K4518 HIXSON PIKE APT. H3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EVANS, KIRSTIE GAIL139 SOUTH MISSION RIDGE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARTH, DAVID ROOSEVELT4712 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)---GOODE, MICHAEL AARON287 WOMACK LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HINTON, RODNEY OMAR4602 LAKE HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOUTS, RICHARD L222 S SEMINOLE DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374114153Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAWRENCE, WESLEY RANDALL8650 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MALCOM, KEVIN IAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE4610 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE8725 FORD AVE WARREN, 48089Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSEDRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUIFURNISHING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAES TO MINORS---MOHR, RYAN MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MOORE, TYQUAN DESHAN7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---PAYNE, LABETH RAYANN3380 LAKE HOWARD RD. LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEREZ-REYNOSO, DANI4321 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---PHILLIPS, STORMY14 CENTRAL AVE TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RASH, ALISON CHRISTY1237 N Concord Rd Chattanooga, 374213864Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH6801 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SCARLETT, BILLIE MARIE231 HAVEN DR MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---SCOTT, MARTY RAYMOND529 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA2108 UNION AVE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 374033110Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER DALEY9678 WILTSHIRE DR OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VICENTE LOPEZ, YURI TOMAS1590 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042922Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, MANFREDO ANDERSON702 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)