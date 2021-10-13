Georgia Has 63 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,549 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 63 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,575.
There are 1,549 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,247,631 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 83,447, which is an increase of 232 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,174 cases, up 12; 84 deaths, up 1; 290 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 3,619 cases, up 4; 86 deaths; 245 hospitalizations, up 5
Dade County: 1,766 cases, up 1; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,316 cases, up 6; 108 deaths; 343 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 18,951 cases, up 20; 301 deaths; 888 hospitalizations, up 2