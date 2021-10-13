 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 63 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,549 New Cases

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 63 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 23,575.

There are 1,549 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,247,631 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 83,447, which is an increase of 232 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,174 cases, up 12; 84 deaths, up 1; 290 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,619 cases, up 4; 86 deaths; 245 hospitalizations, up 5

Dade County: 1,766 cases, up 1; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,316 cases, up 6; 108 deaths; 343 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 18,951 cases, up 20; 301 deaths; 888 hospitalizations, up 2


The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 103 new positive cases, down from 134 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon. Police said a Jeep Liberty was traveling east on Hamill Road when it left the roadway ... (click for more)

A man who said he had been inside Buds at 5751 Brainerd Road for about two hours came out to his car and found it had been broken into. There was a phone that was dropped in the driver's seat. ... (click for more)



Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 103 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 103 new positive cases, down from 134 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,975. The death total is at 637. It is reported the deaths were both white women, one age 51-60 and one age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 139 in Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Police Investigate Single Car Fatality On Hamill Road

Chattanooga Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon. Police said a Jeep Liberty was traveling east on Hamill Road when it left the roadway several times and eventually struck a tree. The man, age 23, was pronounced dead on the scene by Hamilton County EMS. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vile Content In The Libraries At The Hamilton County Schools

I must warn you, the content of this opinion piece may be offensive to some. For that I apologize. The following excepts from books in Hamilton County Schools are deemed acceptable by school administration. Therefore, parents need to see them and make their own decisions as to whether they think they are acceptable for their children. At our September 16, school board meeting, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jon Gruden's Mistakes

There is a most delightful meme circling around the Internet of a furious Nick Saban shown during a game, with the caption, “I want all them d*** Charger, Camaro, and Challenger keys on my desk first thing tomorrow morning!” A lot of men and women and students think that’s funny, particularly in light of the fact Saban’s top-ranked Alabama was upset by unranked Texas A&M last ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Ole Miss Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against the University of Mississippi. This is UT’s fifth home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow ... (click for more)

Mocs' Football Preview: ETSU, Rail Rivalry Take Center Stage

The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs have plenty of history. It covers a variety of sports with basketball probably feeling the heat of the rivalry the most over the years. That’s grown more and more on the gridiron since the Bucs returned to the OVC. This year’s “Rail Rivalry” has all the makings of a classic Southern Conference matchup. Both teams earned the eye of the SEC ... (click for more)


