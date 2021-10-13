Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 103 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 103 new positive cases, down from 134 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,975. The death total is at 637.

It is reported the deaths were both white women, one age 51-60 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 139 in Hamilton County - up from 134 on Tuesday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 31 Hamilton County inpatients and 39 patients are in ICU - down from 42 on Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 60,995, which is 97 percent. There are 1,343 active cases, down from 1,367 on Tuesday.