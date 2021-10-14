Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS
5136 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS
7414 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELTRAN, CONNIE FAYE
56 NOAH COVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
915 HARRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL
1410 MACK SMITH RD APT 2320 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELON IN POSS OF WEA[ON
---
CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE
3905 CREEKVIEW LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
COWAN, CHARLES RAMSEY
3914 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COX,, FEDEL RODRICK
1710 Portland St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA
2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
1519 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA
2707 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GLOVER, ROY
2105 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
HITCHCOCK, MICHAEL LESLIE
3927 ARKWRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 373510412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
KNIGHT, JACOB HENRY
310 BOXCAR TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)
---
LEWIS, MICHAEL EUGENE
635 LONG STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
MERROW, JEREMY DUNCAN
223 RATTAN ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO
2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073007
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
---
NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA
3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATTON, MARTIN LEE
7011 ANNAVIEW LN HARRISON, 373413986
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
REED, WILLIAM MICHAEL
903 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCOTT, SHANE TAYLOR
307 S OAK STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIEROCUK, RANDALL M
2404 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063919
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
1901 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STEELE, JAMIE LAUREN
19 ELAINE CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TOWNSEND, ADRIANNA
2300 WILSON ST APT 3G CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD
3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)