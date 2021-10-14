Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS

5136 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

AYERS, PRESTON DOUGLAS

7414 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELTRAN, CONNIE FAYE

56 NOAH COVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON915 HARRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL1410 MACK SMITH RD APT 2320 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELON IN POSS OF WEA[ON---CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE3905 CREEKVIEW LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COWAN, CHARLES RAMSEY3914 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COX,, FEDEL RODRICK1710 Portland St Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EDWARDS, SHEDRICK D751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE1519 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA2707 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---GLOVER, ROY2105 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---GRAY, JEFFERY REID1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITY---HITCHCOCK, MICHAEL LESLIE3927 ARKWRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 373510412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---KNIGHT, JACOB HENRY310 BOXCAR TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)---LEWIS, MICHAEL EUGENE635 LONG STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSURE---MERROW, JEREMY DUNCAN223 RATTAN ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORALES REYNOSO, MICHAEL RONALDO2908 E 43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073007Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA3210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PATTON, MARTIN LEE7011 ANNAVIEW LN HARRISON, 373413986Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---REED, WILLIAM MICHAEL903 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SCOTT, SHANE TAYLOR307 S OAK STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SIEROCUK, RANDALL M2404 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063919Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY1901 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STEELE, JAMIE LAUREN19 ELAINE CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TOWNSEND, ADRIANNA2300 WILSON ST APT 3G CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00---WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)