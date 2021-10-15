Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death And 109 New Cases: State Has 60 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Friday and 109 new positive cases, no change from Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,193. The death total is at 638.

It is reported the death was a woman, age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 142 in Hamilton County - down from 148 on Thursday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 33 Hamilton County inpatients and 34 patients are in ICU - down from 36 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 61,205, which is 97 percent. There are 1,350 active cases, up from 1,327 on Thursday.

Tennessee reported 2,887 new cases on Friday, for a total of 1,263,068 coronavirus cases.



There were 60 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Friday, for a total of 15,829.



The state currently has 1,577 people hospitalized from the virus, 52 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.140 million.

There have been 1,222,666 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,455 cases, up 10; 17 deaths



Bradley County: 21,875 cases, up 38; 187 deaths



Grundy County: 2,778 cases, up 6; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,694 cases, up 11; 52 deaths

McMinn County: 10,345 cases, up 20; 125 deaths, up 1

Meigs County: 2,147 cases, up 2; 28 deaths



Polk County: 3,150 cases, up 7; 28 deaths, down 1



Rhea County: 6,909 cases, up 9; 91 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,942 cases, up 4; 32 deaths



Knox County: 77,415 cases, up 189; 885 deaths



Davidson County: 119,839 cases, up 139; 1,130 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 143,018 cases, up 174; 2,194 deaths, up 1