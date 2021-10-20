 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Reports 110 More Deaths From The Virus And 1,046 New Cases

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 110 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,160.

There are 1,046 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,255,291 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 84,665, which is an increase of 204 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,264 cases, up 31; 86 deaths; 293 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,645 cases, up 1; 86 deaths; 248 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,782 cases, up 3; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,387 cases, up 23; 115 deaths; 350 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 19,102 cases, up 27; 309 deaths, up 1; 906 hospitalizations, up 3


October 23, 2021

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

October 20, 2021

Special Session On Historic Megasite Investment Comes To A Close

October 20, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 95 New Cases


Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly on Wednesday closed a special session to address funding and oversight of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 95 new positive cases, down from 96 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Special Session On Historic Megasite Investment Comes To A Close

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly on Wednesday closed a special session to address funding and oversight of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Megasite of West Tennessee. “This single-largest investment in state history marks a tremendous win for rural Tennessee and will strengthen our workforce for generations,” said Governor ... (click for more)

Opinion

Back To UT's Good Old Days

Maybe it’s just me but was Saturday night’s trash throwing spectacle not just a thing of pure beauty? I mean, come on people, some water bottles, mustard, and one golf ball came raining down on an opponent in Neyland. That sounds like a normal game night to me. But then again I was at UT in the mid-late 1990’s. I bore witness to the 1998 rush of the field which produced two downed ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Beware Of The Cobra

Over the weekend my “Morning Readings” included a lesson that economists teach called the Cobra Effect. Jon Miltimore is the Managing Editor of the Foundation for Economic Education in Atlanta and his ‘FEE.org’ is a highly respected conservative libertarian economic think tank. In his story you are about to read, he claims economists around the world speak often on The Cobra Effect. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Volleyball Travels To UNCG For SoCon Match

The Chattanooga Mocs’ indoor volleyball team begins its second half of the Southern Conference season on Thursday afternoon in Cullowhee, N.C. at Western Carolina. The Mocs will travel to UNCG on Friday evening to conclude its four-match road trip. MATCH CENTRAL UTC at WCU | Oct. 21 | 4 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ UTC at UNCG | Oct. 22 | 6 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ LAST ... (click for more)

Mocs Looking Forward To Samford On Saturday

From one rivalry to another, it’s Samford week in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Mocs face one of their oldest friends Saturday afternoon at the Samford Bulldogs. Both teams enter the contest 3-3 overall and in the thick of the Southern Conference race. Five teams – UTC (2-1), ETSU (3-1), VMI (3-1), Mercer (3-1) & Furman (2-1) – have just one loss, while Samford (2-2) and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors