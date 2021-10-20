Georgia Reports 110 More Deaths From The Virus And 1,046 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 110 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,160.



There are 1,046 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,255,291 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 84,665, which is an increase of 204 from Tuesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,264 cases, up 31; 86 deaths; 293 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,645 cases, up 1; 86 deaths; 248 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,782 cases, up 3; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,387 cases, up 23; 115 deaths; 350 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 19,102 cases, up 27; 309 deaths, up 1; 906 hospitalizations, up 3