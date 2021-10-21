 Thursday, October 21, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 80 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,014 New Cases

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,239.

There are 1,014 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,256,278 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 84,855, which is an increase of 190 from Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,267 cases, up 3; 87 deaths, up 1; 294 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,647 cases, up 2; 87 deaths, up 1; 248 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,787 cases, up 5; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,395 cases, up 8; 115 deaths; 351 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 19,117 cases, up 15; 309 deaths; 911 hospitalizations, up 5


October 23, 2021

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

October 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Willie" Touched Her Feet While He Was Lying On Sidewalk; Police Search For Peeping Tom

October 21, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 83 New Cases


Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries:

A woman told police that a man known as "Willie," while lying on the sidewalk on East 11th Street, was touching her feet and making comments that she "had a nice butt." When he was interacting with her, she said she told him to go and leave her alone, which he did.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 83 new positive cases, down from 95 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 56,933.



What A Fabulous Weekend For Car Enthusiasts

Roy Exum: A Return To The Good

The email from a pal in Atlanta read "Five Beautiful Stories" but, no, these are instead five beautiful Life Lessons. As I share them, I realize these were written in an earlier time, when a UT football fan wouldn't dare hurl a hot dog – still in the bun – onto the field after a referee's call that has gone the other way. I mourn for Lane Kiffin, a former Tennessee coach who returned to Neyland Stadium last Saturday as the head coach at Ole Miss.

Roy Exum: A Return To The Good

The email from a pal in Atlanta read “Five Beautiful Stories” but, no, these are instead five beautiful Life Lessons. As I share them, I realize these were written in an earlier time, when a UT football fan wouldn’t dare hurl a hot dog – still in the bun – onto the field after a referee’s call that has gone the other way. I mourn for Lane Kiffin, a former Tennessee coach who returned ... (click for more)

Battle-Tested Vols Eager For Rivalry Game At Alabama

Despite a tough loss on Saturday night inside a packed Neyland Stadium, Tennessee was back to work on Monday with a huge opportunity on the horizon against No. 4 Alabama this weekend. The Vols will look to bounce back as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on their longtime rival on Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. UT is in the midst of a four-game stretch against ranked opponents ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: UT Players Move On, But Vol Fans, Administration Still Mired In Past

Lane Kiffin paid a visit to Neyland Stadium last Saturday as Ole Miss’ football coach. He left with a win and left behind quite a mess. Kiffin, Tennessee’s former coach, responded to debris-throwing fans as he left the field by tossing his visor into the stands. Three days later, news surfaced of another former Vols coach seeking a different kind of victory. Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)


