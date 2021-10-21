Georgia Has 80 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,014 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,239.
There are 1,014 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,256,278 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 84,855, which is an increase of 190 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,267 cases, up 3; 87 deaths, up 1; 294 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 3,647 cases, up 2; 87 deaths, up 1; 248 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,787 cases, up 5; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,395 cases, up 8; 115 deaths; 351 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 19,117 cases, up 15; 309 deaths; 911 hospitalizations, up 5