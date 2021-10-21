Georgia Has 80 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,014 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,239. There are 1,014 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,256,278 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 84,855, which is an increase of 190 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 8,267 cases, up 3; 87 deaths, up 1; 294 hospitalizations, up 1 Chattooga County: 3,647 cases, up 2; 87 deaths, up 1; 248 hospitalizations Dade County: 1,787 cases, up 5; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Police Blotter: Woman Says "Willie" Touched Her Feet While He Was Lying On Sidewalk; Police Search For Peeping Tom

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 83 New Cases

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

A woman told police that a man known as "Willie," while lying on the sidewalk on East 11th Street, was touching her feet and making comments that she "had a nice butt." When he was interacting ... (click for more)