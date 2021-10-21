Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 83 New Cases; Tennessee Has 52 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 83 new positive cases, down from 95 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,632. The death total is at 645.

It is reported the deaths were one man and one woman; one black and one white; one age 41-50 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 108 in Hamilton County - down from 115 on Wednesday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 29 Hamilton County inpatients and 22 patients are in ICU - down from 24 on Wednesday. This is the lowest number of ICU patients since Aug. 4.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 61,858, which is 97 percent. There are 1,129 active cases, down from 1,151 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 1,587 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,270,876 coronavirus cases.



There were 52 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 16,104.



The state currently has 1,322 people hospitalized from the virus, 39 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.211 million.

There have been 1,236,183 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,479 cases, up 2; 17 deaths



Bradley County: 22,008 cases, up 33; 191 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 2,813 cases, up 13; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,736 cases, up 8; 53 deaths

McMinn County: 10,460 cases, up 17; 130 deaths, up 2

Meigs County: 2,163 cases; 28 deaths



Polk County: 3,171 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Rhea County: 6,935 cases, up 7; 92 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,967 cases, up 3; 32 deaths



Knox County: 78,054 cases, up 152; 911 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 120,472 cases, up 121; 1,146 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 143,620 cases, up 130; 2,229 deaths, up 9