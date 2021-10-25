Police Blotter: Woman's Car Is Egged On Manufactures Road; Lady Purchases Car With Fraudulent Credit Card

A woman told police that after getting off I-27 southbound a vehicle was waiting on Manufactures Road ready to throw eggs and glass at her vehicle. Police observed the woman's vehicle, which was covered with egg yoke, ketchup and other unknown substances as well. No suspect information is known.

An employee at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8101 E Brainerd Road, told police someone went into the manager's office and stole her iPad. She said it was a white male with a green jacket. The woman locked her iPad and left the scene.



A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police she had been duped by a Facebook Marketplace scam. She said she had mailed her laptop (Apple Air) to someone going by the name of "Carol Randall," but had not received payment in return. The address provided for shipping was in Gardena, Ca. She said she had received additional emails that directed her to send money to the person in order to release the payment for the laptop. She said no money was actually transferred to the person.

Police observed a fire at 1212 Peeples St. while working in an off-duty capacity. The officer saw large bright flames coming from what he knew to be a homeless camp. The officer called the Chattanooga Fire Department to the scene to extinguish the fire. He then spoke to several homeless people who reside inside the camp. The majority refused to speak to the officer.

While patrolling along Cherokee Boulevard, police observed a person sleeping on a bench. Police spoke with and identified the man (a white male) to confirm he was all right. The man said he was tired after a long day at work, and had stopped to rest, but had fallen asleep. He said he was staying at a small encampment just east of the tunnels at the north end of Cherokee Boulevard.

A woman who works at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police that over the course of the night before, several male contractors gave her strange looks. She said she even moved to a different station and they kept walking by, looking at her. She said that one man made

an "L" sign with his hand. She said this made her concerned and she wanted police to meet her at her residence. She was able to make it to her house without incident and her residence was added to the watch list.

A man on Starboard Drive called police regarding the theft of his 2017 Toyota 4Runner. He said that the keys were in the vehicle, as well as his wallet. He said that the wallet contains some cash, as well as credit cards and driver's license. He does have ADT surveillance cameras, but was unable to get video footage at that time. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

Police were called to a disorder at the Waffle House, 4903 Brainerd Road, between an employee and a customer, who had left the scene prior to police arrival. The manager told police they were no longer needed, considering the disorder had been resolved.

A suspicious person was reported sitting in a grayish/blue Mazda 3 in the front parking lot of the District 3 Hotel,100 West 21st St. Police found the man, who was dirty and unkempt. He said he was waiting on his girlfriend, "Tiffanie," who was supposedly staying in room 219, but the hotel management said there was no such person registered in that room. The man was checked for warrants, but none were found. The hotel said they wanted him to leave their property because he had no purpose to be there. The man was told to leave, which he did so without incident.

A woman on Boriss Drive requested police to stand by while she gathered her belongings out of the home. She was concerned that her ex would be on scene and would cause problems with her and the contracted movers. Police found the ex was not on scene, and they were no longer needed.

A man told police that he had left his keys on the Enterprise Car Rental desk at 1001 Airport Road at 6 a.m. to be picked up by his business partner. He said that when his business partner arrived at around noon, he could not locate the keys. His business partner then went to where the vehicle was supposed to be parked and the vehicle was no longer there. Police saw video footage from Enterprise showing what appears to be a black female take the keys from the desk at approximately 6:55 a.m. Police notified NCIC reported the vehicle stolen.

A woman told police that Thrifty Car Rental, 1001 Airport Road, refused to rent her a vehicle due to the last vehicle being "too muddy." She wanted this to be on a police report.

A disorder was reported at Children's Clinic, 403 Spring Creek Road, between two men. Police spoke with one man who said he stayed under the bridge on Spring Creek Road and left his belongings there while he was away. Upon arriving back at camp, he said he saw the other man with his backpack, which contained a Dewalt grinder and other miscellaneous items. The backpack did appear to have a grinder in it described by the man. On the other hand, they could not describe the contents inside the backpack and admitted it wasn't his after a short time. The backpack was given back to the other man and neither of them wanted to pursue any legal action.

A theft of a vehicle was reported at Chili's, 5637 Brainerd Road. Police viewed video showing the suspect appearing in the video at 11:37 a.m. wearing a brown jacket and neon yellow shirt and lingering around briefly before walking off-screen. The suspect reappears at 11:58 a.m. without the brown jacket and enters the victim's vehicle. A photo of the suspect was given to police.

Police were sent to Orchard Knob Middle School, 500 N. Highland Park Ave. where a woman was in a disorder with the principal of the school. The woman had left before police arrived. The principal had given the woman a copy of a letter trespassing her from school property and trespassed her verbally.

A man on Airport Road told police he had last seen lost his wallet around 10 p.m. when he parked at his residence. He said he has been looking for his wallet, but is currently unable to locate it.

A man told police he was backing his truck up to his trailer and his trailer began rolling down the hill; it was not hooked up to the truck. The trailer rolled downhill, striking a parked vehicle on the side of the street. The man is an employee with McKinley Excavating and the trailer belongs to the company.

Police were called to a disorder on Carter Street. Upon arrival, no disorder was found and no one wanted a police report.

A woman on Lee Highway told police that she and her boyfriend got into a argument. She said she went to his house at approximately 7:20 p.m. asking for money ($150) back. She said when she knocked on the door, the boyfriend and his brother answered with guns in their hands. She said they then placed the guns by the couch. She said she was asking for her things back and her boyfriend refused to give them to her. She said she then left his place and returned home. Police did receive a call from the boyfriend at 10:30 p.m. saying his girlfriend "Shay" was chasing and stalking him. Upon police arrival, everyone left the scene, having conflicting statements from one another. It is unclear at this time what happened. Police do not have any evidence to sustain the allegations made by either person. The woman later called police and said she was at her boyfriend's house again.

A man at Chattanooga Motors told police a woman came in and purchased a 2006 Volvo with a credit card. The purchase came back as a fraudulent charge after the woman had already taken the vehicle. The dealership had the woman's drivers license on file and officers were able

to get an address. Officers went to her apartment on Monte Vista Drive and spoke with her. She said she went into Chattanooga Motors and purchased the Volvo with a credit card she got from a man that she had met on the Internet, identified as "Joshua Harris." She said she was not aware that the credit card she used did not belong to Mr. Harris, due to the card having his name on it. She said she did not know where the vehicle was and has not had any contact with Mr. Harris.

Officers spoke with an investigator and informed him of the situation and is meeting with the woman in order to follow up on the investigation.