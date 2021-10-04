Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 100 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Monday and 100 new positive cases, down from 139 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 61,994. The death total is at 627.

It is reported the death was a white woman, age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 167 in Hamilton County - down from 177 on Friday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 57 Hamilton County inpatients and 41 patients are in ICU - down from 43 on Friday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 59,796, which is 96 percent.

There are 1,571 active cases, down from 1,679 on Friday.