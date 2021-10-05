Hixson Home Damaged By Fire Late Monday Night

A home was damaged by fire late Monday night in Hixson.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire when the call came out at 11:24 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Intermont Road.

Quint 16 reported seeing heavy fire showing from the back corner of the structure and smoke venting from the entire house. A water supply was immediately established on arrival and firefighters began attacking the fire.

Crews dealt with obstacles on the scene, including a steep drop-off of the landscape, but they continued extinguishment until all flames were no longer visible and the fire was under control.

All of the residents were out of the house. They had just returned home and found that the house was on fire. The cause is under investigation.

Quint 16, Squad 19, Squad 1, Quint 10, Engine 12, Ladder 19, Green Shift Battalion Chiefs and a CFD investigator responded.



