Police Blotter: Dump Truck Driver Who Cracked Windshield Says They Should Have Stayed Back 200 Feet; Man Charges Phone On Side Of House

A man told police he was driving on Highway 153 northbound when a rock came off a white Bobby Fryar dump truck, number 33. He said he followed the truck to Shallowford Road and spoke with the driver of the truck, who informed him that the law was he had to stay back 200 feet. The man said his vehicle sustained an approximately 3-inch diameter hole in the windshield.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a disorder at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. Police noticed a man matching the description given by an employee. The man was identified and he told police that there were people pointing black rifles at him from across the parking lot towards Brainerd Road. Police observed nothing reflecting that claim. The employee told police that she wants the man trespassed. Police told him to leave the premises. At first the man refused because he said people were still trying to kill him. Police told him he had one last chance to leave, and he decided to go on his own recognizance. The man did not appear to pose a threat to himself or others.

* * *

A man at Magnolia Apartments on Old Hixson Pike told police that he last saw his vehicle there around 6:45 p.m. the night before and he believes he forgot to lock it. He said the vehicle stayed there overnight and when he got back to it around 8 a.m. that morning, he discovered the glove box and console had been emptied and the key to his work van was gone. He said a neighbor has a camera, but it didn’t get any video because the sensitivity was turned down.

* * *

Police spoke with security with the Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St., who said that a white male showed him a gun he had in his bag. He said he was not sure if the gun was real or a BB gun. Police found the man, with a woman, nearby and asked to check their property, after which both of them said that they had BB guns. Police checked the guns and discovered that they were two BB guns. Both of them were warned about the dangers of having BB guns that looked like real guns.

* * *

A woman on Colonial Shores Drive told police she met a man online she knows as "Dane Ewen." She said he reportedly lives in Indiana, but is from the Chattanooga area. She said that the man wanted to have a romantic relationship with her, but she refused. She said he then started saying he would mess with her job and her social media accounts. No other information was available.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and woman who were sitting in a broken-down vehicle on Greenway Drive. The man said the car had been broken down for a few days and that they were waiting on someone to bring them a part for the vehicle. He told police that he, as well as the woman, would be heading back home once their car was repaired.

* * *

An employee at the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road, told police a man was trespassing at the store. While police were going to the location, they saw a man matching the description given by the employee. Police identified the man and told him that he is not allowed on the premises of Speedway and that they want him trespassed, and he acknowledged. Police spoke with the employee, who said that the man comes to the Speedway almost every day and asks customers for money. Police told the employee that the next time she sees the man on the premises, she should call police.

* * *

The manager of the Courts at Waterford Apartments, 6220 Shallowford Road, called police in regards to a possible vandalism. He said that early that morning when he came to work he noticed that the concrete front sign at the apartment complex was damaged. He said it was unknown if it was caused by a motor vehicle. He could not provide any suspect information.

* * *

A man at an office building at 2010 E Main St. told police that he was reviewing security camera footage of the day before and found a young black male, wearing all black with white tennis shoes and a black mask covering his mouth, trying to get into the employee vehicles. The footage showed the man trying all of the car door handles before leaving the area without success. No vehicles were opened and nothing was taken or damaged. The employee simply wanted the incident recorded. The identity of the suspect is unknown.

* * *

A man on Park Avenue told police that between 9-11 a.m. someone shattered the rear windshield to his Toyota 4-Runner. Police observed the rear windshield to be completely destroyed. There was no suspect information. Police asked the man to call back should any additional information surface in relation to this incident. Total amount of loss was approximately $400.

* * *

A woman on Carson Avenue told police she was having issues with her neighbor across the street. She said the neighbor continues to cut grass, then blow their shavings onto her side of the street. She said that once she addressed them about the issue, they became disorderly and called her an unpleasant name.

* * *

A woman on Ranger Lane told police she noticed that the side screen door of her home was damaged. She said that the screen, as well as the locking mechanism, was damaged. She said it appears to have been done by someone in an attempt to get into her home, but she has no other information regarding the incident.

* * *

The manager at the Days Inn, 2350 Shallowford Village Dr., told police that a verbal disorder had ensued prior to police arrival in reference to a guest wanting a refund on a room he paid for. The manager said the man had marijuana in a room he rented and he had told the man he violated their hotel policy, which meant he had to leave and no refund would be given. The man had two rooms rented in his name and the manager ended up refunding him for one of the rooms.

* * *



A man on E. 10th Street told police he was sitting in his house when he heard a loud bang. He said he then investigated and found his window to be busted ($400). The man took officers around the house to see the cracked window and near it was a small rock. The man said he had no idea who would have done this. His ring camera did not pick up any activity.

* * *

Police were called by a woman at Las Morelianas, 5622 Highway 153. She told police she was in her vehicle in the parking lot when an older white female approached her and told her that she had to "give her a ride to hell" and that she also had to "give her dog to her." Police checked the area and were unable to locate the woman that she described.

* * *



Police spoke with a man they found in the alley behind a residence on Helena Drive. The man was charging his phone from the side of the house. He had no warrants.