Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA
1705 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
---
BAUTISTA-MARTINEZ, JESUS
3501 DAYTON BLVD APT D11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
MAPLEWOOD AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
BOYKIN, MICHAEL ALONZO
2124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
1428 THRASHER PK HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE
1908 FOUST ST Chattanooga, 374071057
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COX,, FEDEL RODRICK
1710 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
COYNE, ASHLEY M
1563 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS
1705 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, TRACIE EVELYN
32019 ALA HWY 71 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
79 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER
201 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRANIER, ZACHARY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HELTON, MICHAEL DAVID
8317 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HOUSTON, ASA WILLIAMS
3506 CATHY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
---
HUMPHREY, TESSA MARIE
302 OAKLAND ST HOMELESS BURKESVILLE, 42717
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
---
KENASTON, DANIELLE WHITNEY
152 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054723
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MACMILLAN, WILLIAM CHARLES
727 TIGER LILLY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND
7510 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
---
MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARSH, MARK BRANDON
1907 BREEZE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
4717 BONNY OAKES DR. APT. 2111NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374063826
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, MALLORY KATE
6296 RIVOLI DR, APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCKEE, KATHY A
1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE
4724 Gates Ln Apison, 373027509
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
ODMANN, RILEY BLAINE
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PICKETT, JARROD DEJUAN
808 PRYOR COVE RD. APT. B JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
POE, STENEN
3512 MIMBRO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
POINDEXTER, JEREMIAH
2120 CHESTNUT ST, APT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
SHEPPARD, JUSTIN DARNAY
2208 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044511
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSS. OF SCH. VI
POSS OF SCH II
UNLAWFUL POSS OF FIREARM (FELON)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, SONIA L
524 WEST WILLOW ST. SCOTSBORO, 35768
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SWOPES, DEXTER LAMONT
1021 BLANTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
TINGLE, JOHN FREEMAN
8783 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
TORRES, SERGIO
3030 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUMLIN, CARDARIUS
4833 BRIGHTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL
734 HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
---
WHITE, HARVEY LEE
3729 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (MARIMJUANA)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WILLIAMS, RASHAELA SHAUNELLE
5239 DORSEY STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(VIOL OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
109 JOSHUA FARMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD
862 NICKAJACK ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON
2149 CRESCENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO
4424 KATIE KIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)