Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA

1705 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT

---

BAUTISTA-MARTINEZ, JESUS

3501 DAYTON BLVD APT D11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

MAPLEWOOD AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTINDECENT EXPOSURE---BOYKIN, MICHAEL ALONZO2124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH1428 THRASHER PK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CLEMENTS, ANTONIO LEE1908 FOUST ST Chattanooga, 374071057Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COX,, FEDEL RODRICK1710 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---COYNE, ASHLEY M1563 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS1705 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORD, TRACIE EVELYN32019 ALA HWY 71 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO79 AVIATION DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER201 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRANIER, ZACHARYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HELTON, MICHAEL DAVID8317 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOUSTON, ASA WILLIAMS3506 CATHY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000---HUMPHREY, TESSA MARIE302 OAKLAND ST HOMELESS BURKESVILLE, 42717Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---KENASTON, DANIELLE WHITNEY152 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054723Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MACMILLAN, WILLIAM CHARLES727 TIGER LILLY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND7510 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE---MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARSH, MARK BRANDON1907 BREEZE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY4717 BONNY OAKES DR. APT. 2111NONE CHATTANOOGA, 374063826Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCDANIEL, MALLORY KATE6296 RIVOLI DR, APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCKEE, KATHY A1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE4724 Gates Ln Apison, 373027509Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---MOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---ODMANN, RILEY BLAINE5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PICKETT, JARROD DEJUAN808 PRYOR COVE RD. APT. B JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---POE, STENEN3512 MIMBRO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---POINDEXTER, JEREMIAH2120 CHESTNUT ST, APT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU---SHEPPARD, JUSTIN DARNAY2208 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044511Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSS. OF SCH. VIPOSS OF SCH IIUNLAWFUL POSS OF FIREARM (FELON)THEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, SONIA L524 WEST WILLOW ST. SCOTSBORO, 35768Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION OFPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SWOPES, DEXTER LAMONT1021 BLANTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTOP SIGN VIOLATION---TINGLE, JOHN FREEMAN8783 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---TORRES, SERGIO3030 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TUMLIN, CARDARIUS4833 BRIGHTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL734 HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKING---WHITE, HARVEY LEE3729 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON (MARIMJUANA)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WILLIAMS, RASHAELA SHAUNELLE5239 DORSEY STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga(VIOL OF PROBATION) THEFT UNDER $1,000---WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE109 JOSHUA FARMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD862 NICKAJACK ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON2149 CRESCENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ZUMUDIO GUTIERREZ, HUGO RICHORDO4424 KATIE KIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)