Riverbend Festival 2022 Will Be June 3-5 At Ross’s Landing

Chattanooga’s original music festival is taking steps to plan for the future with the new rebrand and launch of the festival’s new website that was introduced Thursday. Leaders said, “We have a rich history; however, it’s time to rock our future. Because of this, the community that has been so supportive of our efforts is about to see a bold new vision for the festival beginning with the rebrand and updated website.”

The new brand features a younger feel with updated colors, a bold font and the waves of the Tennessee River with a guitar in the background. A secondary brand will be used for merchandise. It features a shortened use of the festival name: RVR/BND.

The festival also confirmed that the 2022 festival will be held on June 3-5 on Ross’s Landing with a limited number of wristbands available. Three-day wristbands will be available for $95 and can be loaded to purchase food, beverages and merchandise. The new design of the festival includes a market for local artisans, healthier local food choices and a smaller footprint. The barge that loomed over the river and audience is gone and has been replaced with a stage that will allow performers and guests to have more interaction with each other.

Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said, “We’ve been working throughout the pandemic to provide a festival experience that can be safely delivered and will provide numerous types of experiences for our guests. We’re limiting the number of tickets to 15,000 and we’ve developed VIP packages that will provide some exclusive offerings to those desiring a truly new Riverbend experience. We’re excited that the new festival is based on a strong business plan that will position the festival for sustainability both now and in the future.”

Friends of the Festival plans to announce the entire lineup of next year’s festival just after the holidays. “In years past, we tried to announce the headliner for each night; however, we want to be able to market the three-day pass for the festival and the best way to do that is to share exactly what the lineup will be for the entire festival.”

Festival leaders also noted that they have started conversations with area groups to provide new experiences for festival goers. “As we develop the lineup for our performers, we’re also developing a stellar lineup of experiences. From an arts and crafts market featuring a carefully curated collection of regional artisans to buskers, high-end craft beer, live painting and nightly fireworks, Riverbend 2022 will be something that will set the tone for the future. We couldn’t be more pleased about what the future holds.”





