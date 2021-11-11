 Thursday, November 11, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Riverbend Festival 2022 Will Be June 3-5 At Ross’s Landing

Thursday, November 11, 2021
The new Riverbend logo
The new Riverbend logo

Chattanooga’s original music festival is taking steps to plan for the future with the new rebrand and launch of the festival’s new website that was introduced Thursday.  Leaders said, “We have a rich history; however, it’s time to rock our future.  Because of this, the community that has been so supportive of our efforts is about to see a bold new vision for the festival beginning with the rebrand and updated website.”

The new brand features a younger feel with updated colors, a bold font and the waves of the Tennessee River with a guitar in the background.  A secondary brand will be used for merchandise. It features a shortened use of the festival name:  RVR/BND.  

The festival also confirmed that the 2022 festival will be held on June 3-5 on Ross’s Landing with a limited number of wristbands available. Three-day wristbands will be available for $95 and can be loaded to purchase food, beverages and merchandise.  The new design of the festival includes a market for local artisans, healthier local food choices and a smaller footprint.  The barge that loomed over the river and audience is gone and has been replaced with a stage that will allow performers and guests to have more interaction with each other.  

Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said, “We’ve been working throughout the pandemic to provide a festival experience that can be safely delivered and will provide numerous types of experiences for our guests.  We’re limiting the number of tickets to 15,000 and we’ve developed VIP packages that will provide some exclusive offerings to those desiring a truly new Riverbend experience.  We’re excited that the new festival is based on a strong business plan that will position the festival for sustainability both now and in the future.” 

Friends of the Festival plans to announce the entire lineup of next year’s festival just after the holidays.  “In years past, we tried to announce the headliner for each night; however, we want to be able to market the three-day pass for the festival and the best way to do that is to share exactly what the lineup will be for the entire festival.” 

Festival leaders also noted that they have started conversations with area groups to provide new experiences for festival goers.  “As we develop the lineup for our performers, we’re also developing a stellar lineup of experiences.  From an arts and crafts market featuring a carefully curated collection of regional artisans to buskers, high-end craft beer, live painting and nightly fireworks, Riverbend 2022 will be something that will set the tone for the future.  We couldn’t be more pleased about what the future holds.” 



November 12, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 11, 2021

Police Blotter: Habitual Shoplifter Keeps Taking Beer From Speedway; Woman Fakes Power Of Attorney To Take Prisoner's Money

November 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERGER, TIMOTHY E 9333 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL ... (click for more)

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERGER, TIMOTHY E 9333 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT SOLICITATION OF A MINOR --- BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE 1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Habitual Shoplifter Keeps Taking Beer From Speedway; Woman Fakes Power Of Attorney To Take Prisoner's Money

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, a camouflage hat, and carrying a black backpack. He also reported the man was a habitual shoplifter, however is always gone before police arrive. This man took nine Bud ... (click for more)

Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Season Of Thanks

We’re there; two weeks from today is Thanksgiving and in recent days I have tried to include gratitude and giving thanks into my morning readings. My favorite Christian author is Max Lucado. He is a pastor, speaker, and best-selling author who, in his own words, “writes books for people who don’t read books.” He serves the people of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Rae Burrell Injury Casts Shadow On Lady Vols Season

Tennessee began its women’s basketball season Wednesday night without Jordan Horston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Teammate Tamari Kay joined Horston on the bench shortly thereafter due to two early fouls. The most stunning exit happened shortly before halftime, though, when Rae Burrell picked herself up off the Thompson-Boling Arena floor and immediately sat back ... (click for more)

No. 19 Mocs Travel To Mercer In Battle For SoCon Title

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs have what all the hard work making dreams come true at hand. Funny story, so do the Mercer Bears as the Southern Conference tri-leaders square off Saturday in Macon at Five Star Stadium. Both have control of their destiny in the Southern Conference race. The two combatants are 5-1 and tied with ETSU atop the SoCon standings. It sets up as one ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors