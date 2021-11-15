Congressman Fleischmann Receives Endorsement Of Former President Trump

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The endorsement said, “Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is a terrific advocate for the wonderful people of Tennessee. He works tirelessly to lower taxes, secure our borders, and defend our country. He strongly supports our brave military, vets and law enforcement, and he will always protect our Second Amendment. Chuck has my complete and total endorsement!”

After receiving the endorsement, Congressman Fleischmann said, “I’m honored to have the endorsement of President Trump for my campaign. I’ll always put the people of Tennessee, and America, first.”