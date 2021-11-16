Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

1924 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELTRAN, BENJAMIN

213 MCBRIEN RD APT8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BENNETT, ADAM W

1 E 11TH ST APT.

611 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON7633 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CORDELL, JOSEPH BRIAN10 DOWLEN RD APT C HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE11315 FIRST STREET APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EDWARDS, ANTONIO DUANE730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 374121854Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ESTES, BRADLEY263 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 38066Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---FILIPPO, JOHNATHAN LEE1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADINGRECKLESS DRIVING---GARCIA, ALICIA FAITH3616 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULT---HARRIS, DAYNA SUZANNE1197 HACKETT RD. RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, TASHA LASHUN2004 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---JONES, KYLA HOPE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MDMA---LAMBAS, PARISA MNO FIXED ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092123Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LAND, ZACHARY TAYLOR3910 FOREST HIGHLAND CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---LEANHART, JEREMY SCOTT5912 THURMOND LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MACK, JALONNIE J3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MARQUEZ-HIDALGO, GREGORIO B900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT V468 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY7620 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163215Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCINTOSH, PATRICK LYNN1301 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION---POLK, KISHELL DENISE806 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---PRUITT, ADAM GLENN340 STARRSVILLE ROAD COVINGTON, 30014Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMIEREZ-MENDEZ, FELICIANO2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RODEN, TRAVIS1410 N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SCOTT, TYLER LEVERT613 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---SHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373638911Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR7155 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 373434070Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILSON, KELSEY LOREN2100 WISTERIA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT