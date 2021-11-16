Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
1924 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELTRAN, BENJAMIN
213 MCBRIEN RD APT8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BENNETT, ADAM W
1 E 11TH ST APT.
611 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON
7633 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CORDELL, JOSEPH BRIAN
10 DOWLEN RD APT C HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE
11315 FIRST STREET APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EDWARDS, ANTONIO DUANE
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 374121854
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESTES, BRADLEY
263 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 38066
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FILIPPO, JOHNATHAN LEE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
GARCIA, ALICIA FAITH
3616 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, DAYNA SUZANNE
1197 HACKETT RD. RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, TASHA LASHUN
2004 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
JONES, KYLA HOPE
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MDMA
---
LAMBAS, PARISA M
NO FIXED ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092123
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LAND, ZACHARY TAYLOR
3910 FOREST HIGHLAND CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
LEANHART, JEREMY SCOTT
5912 THURMOND LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MACK, JALONNIE J
3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MARQUEZ-HIDALGO, GREGORIO B
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT V468 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
7620 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163215
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCINTOSH, PATRICK LYNN
1301 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR
728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
---
POLK, KISHELL DENISE
806 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
PRUITT, ADAM GLENN
340 STARRSVILLE ROAD COVINGTON, 30014
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAMIEREZ-MENDEZ, FELICIANO
2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RODEN, TRAVIS
1410 N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SCOTT, TYLER LEVERT
613 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
SHVED, PAVEL I
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373638911
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR
7155 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 373434070
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, KELSEY LOREN
2100 WISTERIA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN
6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT