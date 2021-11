Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

ARMSTRONG, ELISE

5209 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114838

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALLINGER, JANIE P

1970 MCGHEE RD NEW MARKET, 378203118

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

BALLOU, STEVEN JAMES

1705 CLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BEARDEN, ROBIN STEPHANIE

124 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISEY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BIGGS, ANDREW HUNTER

8423 BIGGS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

BROWN, LISA SEXTON

3000 MCGILL CEMETERY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

195 GREEN BRIAN TRL DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

---

CHASE, JOSHUA DEAN

409 HARDIN RD KODAK, 377641235

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN

316 VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

2945 NEW HARMONY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GROSS, MICHAEL RAY

218 DESIN RD PIKEVILLE, 37381

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

1400 BAILEY AVE Chattanooga, 374042903

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HANKS, JAMES LESTER

3800 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061237

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTU

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTU

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 5000

---

HARDEN, STARLA KAY

350 WASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374113761

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

HARRIS, SHANETRIA NATRIECE

5700 ROPER STREET M16 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

---

HEATH, JAIMIE NICOLE

P.O.

BOX 1114 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeIMPLIED CONSENTDUI 2ND OFFENSE---HENSHALL, MEGGEN DANIELLE10335 WALDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCKNIGHT, TYDASHIA LASHA1310 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OATTES, ALONDA YALLANE720 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---RANDLE, JASON7522 PINEWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374211819Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RODRIGUEZ, ISSACUNKNOWN MANHATTAN,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 34 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPENCER, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER3511 CUMMINGS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY---TODD, ADRIAN2452 FRANCIS SPRING RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALKER, COURTNEY S3225 OLD TASSO RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)---WATSON, ALICIA KATE9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBB, CHRISTOPHER ANDREWHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSOLICITATION OF A MINORSOLICITATION OF A MINORDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION