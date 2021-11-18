Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JACOB ALLEN
14 BONNY LANE PERU, 01235
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $2,500
---
ALLEN, CONNETRIA MONICA
421 CARRIAGE PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ARIAS, DAVID SALAZAR
3803 10TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS
2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BEARDEN, ROBIN STEPHANIE
124 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
BOLES, COTY RAY
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD.
APT. P173 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
CALFEE, KACI
109 HONEYCUTT DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR
5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
3363 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES
803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COBB, MATTHEW ADONIS
190 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
COX, DONALD WAYNE
6004 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CRAWFORD, BLAKE R
3514 RHODA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
2512 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
DAVIS, SHACARA D
394 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EZELL, MICKEY RAY
8800 STANDIFER GAP. EAST RIDGE, 73421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
299 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156435
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FLERL, AMANDA LEANN
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 373432436
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARRETT, TURAN R
1203 POPLAT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
2570 4TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
6221 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES
701 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GUY, DARIUS D
8059 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HAGER, DONALD RAY
212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE
157 LUCYLANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HANKINS, BRADLEY GAGE
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER $500
---
HOLT, BRITTNEA MARIE
1604 SHADWICK CEMETRY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUTCHINSON, JARE L
513 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENNINGS, TANEKA MICHELLE
2449 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
JONES, ANTHONY JAWAUN
4643 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KNOX, MICHAEL LEBRON
5505 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA
1706 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
2012 JACKSON ST Chattanooga, 374041426
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE
1516 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
MINOR, ANTHONY WAYNE
727 LAKE VISTA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MITCHELL, MICHAEL G
245 KEY WEST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PENNSYLVANIA)
---
MORALES, JOSE ANGEL
8232 STANDEFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
205 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE
2627 HIXSON PIKE # 107 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
PEAK, DANIEL ALAN
7609 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRIEST, JAYLON
203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
1021 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REDDEN, ESHANNA BERNICE
202 HUNT AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REDDEN, LAURA BETH
5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
ESCAPE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
REEDER, LAURIE ANN
1539 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RHODES, TRENTON KYLE
326 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCRUGGS, JEVONTA
1213 Sholar Ave Chattanooga, 374063130
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SISSON, JASON JEROME
423 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOLARTE, ANDREW
4891 TAYLOR CIR COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1,000
---
SWALLOWS, KAITLYNN LESHAE
553 WHITE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TYLER, JOHN MARCEL
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WATSON, BROOKE LAUREN
8915 HENSLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHITE, FRANKLIN CLAY
289 WHITE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WOOD, CURTIS DEMONTION-CORTEZ
4776 CRESTRIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERY COND. INV.
---
WOODRUFF, CORNELIOUS JEROME
1010 MISSIONARY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)