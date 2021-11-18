Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JACOB ALLEN

14 BONNY LANE PERU, 01235

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $2,500

---

ALLEN, CONNETRIA MONICA

421 CARRIAGE PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARIAS, DAVID SALAZAR

3803 10TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BEARDEN, ROBIN STEPHANIE

124 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

BOLES, COTY RAY

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD.





APT. P173 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BURRESS, LONTA MONTRELL1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---CALFEE, KACI109 HONEYCUTT DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARTER, QUINTON LAMAR5007 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER3363 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COBB, MATTHEW ADONIS190 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---COX, DONALD WAYNE6004 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---CRAWFORD, BLAKE R3514 RHODA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN2512 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---DAVIS, SHACARA D394 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---EZELL, MICKEY RAY8800 STANDIFER GAP. EAST RIDGE, 73421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN299 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156435Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FLERL, AMANDA LEANN907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 373432436Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARRETT, TURAN R1203 POPLAT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR2570 4TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE6221 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF MARIJUANA RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES701 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GUY, DARIUS D8059 ZOE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVING---HAGER, DONALD RAY212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE157 LUCYLANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HANKINS, BRADLEY GAGE11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT UNDER $500---HOLT, BRITTNEA MARIE1604 SHADWICK CEMETRY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUTCHINSON, JARE L513 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENNINGS, TANEKA MICHELLE2449 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---JONES, ANTHONY JAWAUN4643 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KNOX, MICHAEL LEBRON5505 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA1706 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN2012 JACKSON ST Chattanooga, 374041426Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE1516 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---MINOR, ANTHONY WAYNE727 LAKE VISTA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFALSE REPORTSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MITCHELL, MICHAEL G245 KEY WEST AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PENNSYLVANIA)---MORALES, JOSE ANGEL8232 STANDEFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON205 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE2627 HIXSON PIKE # 107 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PEAK, DANIEL ALAN7609 STANDIFER GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRIEST, JAYLON203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE1021 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REDDEN, ESHANNA BERNICE202 HUNT AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REDDEN, LAURA BETH5970 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151212Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTESCAPECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---REEDER, LAURIE ANN1539 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RHODES, TRENTON KYLE326 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCRUGGS, JEVONTA1213 Sholar Ave Chattanooga, 374063130Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SISSON, JASON JEROME423 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SOLARTE, ANDREW4891 TAYLOR CIR COLLEGEDALE, 37315Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER 1,000---SWALLOWS, KAITLYNN LESHAE553 WHITE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TYLER, JOHN MARCEL727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WATSON, BROOKE LAUREN8915 HENSLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, FRANKLIN CLAY289 WHITE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOOD, CURTIS DEMONTION-CORTEZ4776 CRESTRIDGE LN CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERY COND. INV.---WOODRUFF, CORNELIOUS JEROME1010 MISSIONARY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)