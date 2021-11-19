Fleischmann Hits "Radical Tax-And-Spend Spree By House Democrats"

Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) Rep. Chuck Fleischmann hit what he called "a radical tax-and-spend spree on the American People.by House Democrats."

He said, “Tennesseans and Americans nationwide are suffering from decades-high inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, the worst supply chain crisis in modern history, and a humanitarian and national security crisis at the southern border. Yet, instead of working to solve the problems facing Americans, House Democrats have chosen to ignore the needs of the American People to push through their radical agenda.

“Every month Democrats have controlled the House of Representatives, Senate, and White House, it has gotten more expensive for people to make every day ends meet. Democrats’ tax-and-spend reconciliation bill will only increase inflation and add new taxes on working-Americans and small businesses, further stifling our economy and making it harder for Americans to live and get ahead.”

He said the bill includes: