Driver Who Led Police On High Speed Chase Died In Crash On Highway 153; Suspects Fired Shots At Troopers During Chase That Started In Catoosa County

Sunday, November 21, 2021

A 27-year-old man who was the driver of a vehicle that was chased from Catoosa County onto Highway 153 died when the vehicle crashed near Boy Scout Road in Hixson.

A second suspect was taken into custody by Chattanooga Police and the Sheriff's Office.

The driver was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police said individuals in the Hyundai Sonata fired several shots at pursuing troopers both in Georgia and in Tennessee.

Witnesses said just before the crash the vehicle narrowly missed hitting a police vehicle before going out of control and flipping several times.

Highway 153 was closed down during the wreck aftermath and the search.

The Georgia State Patrol said individuals in the car fired shots at a state trooper who was chasing them.

The patrol said, "On Saturday at approximately 9:11 p.m., a trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a passenger car for speeding 91 mph in a 70-mph zone on I-75 in Catoosa County. The driver of the car accelerated and initiated a pursuit. 

"The trooper pursued the vehicle for several miles on I-75 Northbound.  As the pursuit approached the Tennessee/Georgia State line on I-75 northbound, the front passenger of the fleeing vehicle fired a shot at the trooper’s patrol car. 

"The trooper continued to pursue the fleeing vehicle into Tennessee and the passenger fired additional shots at his patrol car.  The trooper pursued the fleeing vehicle until he was able to turn over the pursuit to Hamilton County deputies, and then he discontinued his involvement in the pursuit. 

"As a result of this incident, the trooper’s patrol car sustained damage.  The trooper had no reports of injuries."

 

 


November 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 21, 2021

Female City Police Officer Injured In Sunday Morning Chase

November 21, 2021

Chattanooga Man Gets 70-Month Federal Sentence For Being A Felon With A Gun


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE 6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A female Chattanooga Police officer was injured during a vehicle chase on Sunday morning. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. Nicholas Fairbanks, 31, is facing multiple charges ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon with a gun. Cordell Stamper appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On July 29, 2020, ... (click for more)



Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Story From Iowa

Tabor, Iowa, is a tiny town with a giant heart. Located in the southwest corner of the state, Fremont County is bordered on the west by Nebraska and there is Missouri directly south. All around there are big farms – it’s grain belt country – and just south of town (pop. 960) is the Vanatta family’s spread, 2,000 acres where corn and soy beans are king. In early September, ... (click for more)

#17 Vols Take Down #18 North Carolina, 89-72

The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team controlled the game from start to finish Sunday and closed out the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off with a victory, taking down No. 18 North Carolina, 89-72. Four Vols scored in double figures during the win, led by freshman Zakai Zeigler , who scored a career-high 18 on 7-for-10 shooting—including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Zeigler ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Defeat #12 Texas In OT

Tying a program-record 15 blocks in a game and overcoming an 11-point fourth quarter deficit, the No. 16/12 Tennessee women's basketball team took down No. 12/21 Texas, 74-70, in overtime. Tamari Key's career day resulted in the fifth triple-double in program history, while Jordan Horston led the offensive charge in the Lady Volunteers' comeback win. Tamari Key posted the ... (click for more)


