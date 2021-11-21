Driver Who Led Police On High Speed Chase Died In Crash On Highway 153; Suspects Fired Shots At Troopers During Chase That Started In Catoosa County

A 27-year-old man who was the driver of a vehicle that was chased from Catoosa County onto Highway 153 died when the vehicle crashed near Boy Scout Road in Hixson.

A second suspect was taken into custody by Chattanooga Police and the Sheriff's Office.

The driver was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

The wreck happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police said individuals in the Hyundai Sonata fired several shots at pursuing troopers both in Georgia and in Tennessee.

Witnesses said just before the crash the vehicle narrowly missed hitting a police vehicle before going out of control and flipping several times.

Highway 153 was closed down during the wreck aftermath and the search.

The Georgia State Patrol said individuals in the car fired shots at a state trooper who was chasing them.

The patrol said, "On Saturday at approximately 9:11 p.m., a trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a passenger car for speeding 91 mph in a 70-mph zone on I-75 in Catoosa County. The driver of the car accelerated and initiated a pursuit.

"The trooper pursued the vehicle for several miles on I-75 Northbound. As the pursuit approached the Tennessee/Georgia State line on I-75 northbound, the front passenger of the fleeing vehicle fired a shot at the trooper’s patrol car.

"The trooper continued to pursue the fleeing vehicle into Tennessee and the passenger fired additional shots at his patrol car. The trooper pursued the fleeing vehicle until he was able to turn over the pursuit to Hamilton County deputies, and then he discontinued his involvement in the pursuit.

"As a result of this incident, the trooper’s patrol car sustained damage. The trooper had no reports of injuries."