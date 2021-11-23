Kitchen Fire Breaks Out At Home On S. Greenwood Avenue

A kitchen fire broke out at a house on S. Greenwood Ave. on Tuesday night.

At 8:57 p.m., Green Shift companies from the Chattanooga Fire Department were called to a home in the 1100 block of S. Greenwood and found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters made their way inside to fight the fire and had it knocked down in minutes. They then spent time checking to make sure the fire did not spread to other areas of the house. Their swift attack and quick stop saved the residence. There were no injuries.

The occupant told fire officials that he had been cooking and fell asleep. He woke up to the kitchen on fire.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 5, Engine 9, Engine 4, Quint 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded.

Fire officials said, "With Thanksgiving this week, we know everyone will be busy in the kitchen. Keep in mind that unattended cooking is a leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths. Remain in the kitchen to keep an eye on your food. Use timers as reminders. Keep anything that can catch fire (oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, etc.) away from the stovetop. If you need to leave the kitchen for any reason, turn everything off."



