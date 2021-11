Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, TINA M

3515 HISON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY SALE OF METH

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ASHMORE, PHILLIP ERIC

5206 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

---

BROOKS, TRESHONDA MESHEA

4106 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101720

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CARTER, BRITTANY S

220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVE APT 206 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE

1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

CRAIG, DELBERT WAYNE

2305 ELMENDORF STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

1433 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FALLINS, MARKISHA SHANTELE

5011 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

GARCIA, DEBORAH

3001 DAYTON BLVD APT F08 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DAMAGE

IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT

---

GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY

1508 ROANOAK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

HAMILTON, ROBERT JYLER

437 NORTHMONT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

---

HARDEN, TANIQUE SHEKITA

4611 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HARRISON, WILLIAM MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

HENLEY, MADISON RAYE

437 NORTHMONT RD HIXSON, 373432926

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

---

HICKERSON, THURMAN LEWIS

125 BENSON RD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESS OF CONTROLLED SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

HILLERY, MICHELLE LEVETTE

4104 GREENBRAIR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30707

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JOHNSON, TONETTA YVETTE

6204 TALLEDAGA AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LAWSON, JASON DEWAYNE

155 JD MOON TRAIL BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOG, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MARTIN, RODGER8807 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN3514 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POWELL, DESMOND DONNELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL1306 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044607Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHAW, JEREMY DALE24 CAMOLOT LANE TUNNELL, 30755Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, CHELSEY LOUISE1544 JOHNSON ROAD, SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSJOYRIDINGDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYFAIL TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SMITH, EDWARD CASH220 RICHARDSON AVE MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SMITTY, ANIKIN JAMES1195 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)---STALYON, JOSHUA HAYDAN1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED5108 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---TONEY, NIKKO MALEK2520 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062207Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---VERNON, CHELSEA NICOLE426 GORDON POND LA FAYETTE, 30726Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, DOMINIQUE LUVIEVE1711 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT---WHITE, TIMIA Y1204 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE215 BROOKHOLLOW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---WRIGHT, KAMESHIA LANISE1340 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGFALSE REPORTS---WRIGHT, STEPHANIE SUE133 GRAYS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE