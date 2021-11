Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON

222 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE

2656 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 307524847

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

---

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

2401 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043314

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BEACH, LINDA MICHELLE

4115 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BILLINGSLEY, NIEJEL DEONTE

1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043095

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE

1100 N HAWTHORNE ST Chattanooga, 374063105

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BREDWELL, MARK ANTHONY

3509 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BYRD, BRIAN KEITH

1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER

729 MANSION CIRCLE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 38058

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARD, JQUAN SCOTT

2512 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RAPE

---

DISMUKE, JOSHUA L

1126 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 374023752

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT

1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FIELDS, TIMOTHY

2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041418

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FILYAW, KENNETH EUGENE

7030 GAMBLE ROAD LOT B BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

FINLEY, MOREYO DEVON

307 SUNRISE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FINN, KATHERINE DIANNE

827 VALE ST LOUDON, 37774

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND

5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

GRAHAM, BAKEISHA LAMAE

703 MANSION CIR, APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT

1515 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE

1911 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KINSEL, ELIZABETH CATHRINE

3401 KELLYS FERRY RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOTHER---LEE, THOMAS JEFFERSON3517 SHELBY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOVELADY, ALEXIS LEIGH ANN2805 SUCK CREEK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---MCGUIRE, WHITNEY D2007 WELCH RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---MWAURA, ERIC11857 SUNBURST MARBLE RIVERVIEW, 33579Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---NEILSEN, BLAISE R1683 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OLINGER, JOHN HENDERSON1007 HURST ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OLMSTED, KAYEANNA959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARK, TIMOTHY3401 KELLYS FERRY RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PATTERSON, PATRICK JOHN601 JAMES STREET LOT 137 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI9717 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373793908Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---QUINN, ADAM WAYNE391 OAK ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAINES, KATHERINE DAWN144 LEWIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---ROBINSON, CHRISTIAN URIQUESUMMER BREEZE LANE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RODGERS, MICHAEL A7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT. 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUCKER, BRIANA D1205 POPLAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SCOTT, VINCENT GERALD7151 HOLLY LANE EAST BRAINERD, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SEYMORE, JIMMY ROGER1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052862Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA10718 WORRLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN2709 CITICO AVENUE APT H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPECK, SHANNON MICHELLE701 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112830Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY---SPENCE, IZIK2221 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL HOMICIDE---STREET, DONALD EUGENE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WALKER, COURTNEY1210 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL123 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPTR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II---WALLS, RYAN CLARK1320 SUNSET DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---WYATT, AMBER LEA1313 TIMBERCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---YOUNG, COSHA A3015 DEE DR Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION