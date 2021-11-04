Fleischmann Supports Legislation To Block Funding For Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

 Thursday, November 4, 2021 49.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann joined H.R.5811, the No Vaccine Mandate Act, as an original cosponsor to block President Joe Biden from using the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from issuing an order that would force employers of more than 100 employees to impose and enforce a vaccine mandate on their employees. The bill prohibits the Department of Labor from using federal funds to develop, administer, or enforce any rule that requires COVID-19 vaccination.

“President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a clear government overreach and will further only politicize the vaccine, increase hesitancy, drive more people out of the workforce, and crush small businesses struggling to make ends meet,” said Congressman Fleischmann.

“Tennesseans and Americans across our nation are dealing with skyrocketing inflation, falling wages, the worst supply chain crisis in recent memory, and higher costs for gas and electricity as winter rapidly approaches. The Biden Administration and Congress should be working to fix the problems that affect Americans’ everyday lives and not burdening people with more federal overreach.”

The No Vaccine Mandate Act is cosponsored by 17 Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee, including Ranking Member Kay Granger (R-TX) and Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), the top Republican on the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education subcommittee.

Hamilton County Has No New Deaths From Virus, 42 More Cases; Tennessee Has 32 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 42 new positive cases, up from 33 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,280. The death total is at 652. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 80 in Hamilton County - up from 78 on Wednesday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

Georgia Has 68 More COVID Deaths And 907 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,052. There are 907 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,267,762 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 86,897, which is an increase of 164 since Wednesday.

Corporations Have A Responsibility Towards Their Employees

First of all I want you to know that this is way outside my comfort zone and I have tried to talk myself out of sending this, however, it is becoming very clear that if more people like myself don’t wake up and have some courage we are going to regret it for the rest of our lives. I firmly believe that God is completely in control but He frequently uses people to accomplish His ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘If Only’ River

It was during my “Morning Readings” that I learned about “The ‘If Only’ River,” and it is not lost on me that Thanksgiving Day is now just three weeks away. Almost immediately I realized the story on my computer screen was written by Max Lucado, one of my favorite writers whose sub-specialty is “writing books for people who don’t read books.” He has sold over 120 million of them ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Finally Has Full Stable

Tennessee has built its up-tempo, high-scoring offense upon the sturdiness of its running game. The Vols had maintained their foundation during the football season even as injuries chipped away at it. Finally, the base crumbled against Alabama. UT managed only a season-low 65 rushing yards against the Crimson Tide, 71 fewer yards than the previous low (136 versus Pitt). The ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 2-0 Over Visiting Chicago

CFC Wins 2-0 Over Visiting Chicago

Damian Rodriguez pushed the ball toward the back-line in an effort to get past his defender on the right wing. The Chicago House defender rushed to confront the 18 year-old attacking midfielder and tried to stop Rodriguez's momentum. But the teenager simply brushed the tackle attempt aside like Tyrell Price earlier in the week and continued to drive toward the goal.


