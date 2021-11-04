Fleischmann Supports Legislation To Block Funding For Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann joined H.R.5811, the No Vaccine Mandate Act, as an original cosponsor to block President Joe Biden from using the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from issuing an order that would force employers of more than 100 employees to impose and enforce a vaccine mandate on their employees. The bill prohibits the Department of Labor from using federal funds to develop, administer, or enforce any rule that requires COVID-19 vaccination.

“President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a clear government overreach and will further only politicize the vaccine, increase hesitancy, drive more people out of the workforce, and crush small businesses struggling to make ends meet,” said Congressman Fleischmann.

“Tennesseans and Americans across our nation are dealing with skyrocketing inflation, falling wages, the worst supply chain crisis in recent memory, and higher costs for gas and electricity as winter rapidly approaches. The Biden Administration and Congress should be working to fix the problems that affect Americans’ everyday lives and not burdening people with more federal overreach.”

The No Vaccine Mandate Act is cosponsored by 17 Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee, including Ranking Member Kay Granger (R-TX) and Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), the top Republican on the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education subcommittee.

The text of the legislation and a complete list of cosponsors can be found here.