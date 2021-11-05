GoFundMe Account Set Up To Help State Trooper Injured In Catoosa County Chase

A GoFundMe has been set up for Georgia State Trooper Scott Parker, who was seriously injured in a chase in Catoosa County.
A relative who organized the fundraiser said, "On Nov. 4, 2021, Scott was in pursuit of a vehicle when his patrol car left the roadway, flipped two times, hit a tree and came to an uncontrolled stop on its top. Scott’s neck is broken in three places and he has 31 stitches in his head. He will undergo surgery soon. Scott’s wife, Megan, is by his side in the hospital.
Megan will not be able to work for a while due to having to take care of him. They have a beautiful five-year-old daughter who is her daddy’s girl. Please consider donating to this cause."
Over $13,875 has been raised in just 16 hours to help support Trooper Parker during this difficult time.
To view the GoFundMe, visit https://gf.me/v/c/byc/help-for-gsp-trooper-and-his-family
