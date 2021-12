Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOLES, BRANDON LEE

117 B LUTTRELL DR SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF HERION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BONDS, DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CASEY, RIKITA

13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

1825 LEWIS MANROW SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES



DENTON, JOSHUA CLARK

2159 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DEVILLE, CHARLIE MICHELLE

342 SHERWOOD FOREST DR RINGGOLD, 307366337

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



DIXSON, TREYVON LEBRON

2220 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO)



DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE

280 CROLL CT APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD

5750 LAKE RESORT DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

7767 LASTA LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FAVORS, FREDRICK LEWIS

3005 KENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FLARITY, TYLER JOHN

212 CHILDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, JERRY ELIKA

120 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FRIZZELLE, JESSICA S

7767 LASATA LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRYE, TIMOTHY WADE

490 CHASEY SIMPSON RD APT A JASPER, 373470000

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



GARIBALDI, JOSEPH SCOTT

11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS DRIVING



GEORGE, CHRISTOPHER TYLER

1428 MARIJON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILES, EBONY

121 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00



GRAY, HAILEE ARTAZIA

1640 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



HARDWICK, DARRICK DWAYNE

3102 DONNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARRIS, KENNETH LEBRON

1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)



HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN

HOMELESS 727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE



HIXSON, JOHN DAVID

1766 CROWE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUGHES, DAVID MATTHEW

3813 TUNNEL HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUGHES, TERRI LEE

3813 TUNNEL HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNT, PATRICK DALE

2598 ASHMORE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



JONES, DAVID JR

1 EAST 11TH STREET #509 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN

1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1



MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

900 E OLD HICKORY BLVD MADISON, 371154153

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN

1410 W 46 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, WILLIAM CODY

7338 VALLEY LANE HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

1117 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORTO)



PEREZ AGUSTIN, WILDER FRANCISCO

1420 CHOYCE AVE CHARLOTTE, 28217

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PRINCE, TIMOTHY JACOB

520 DENNIS RD TRENTON, 307525603

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RAY, BOBBY L

1315 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROBERTSON, JARRETT R

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RODDY, CHRISTIANA L

220 THOMAS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



SALAS, JAMES C

2423 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212231

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SANDERS, ISHMAEL LEE

4613 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162245

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



SMITH, ANTHONY LESTER

6927 SPYGLASS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



STANFORD, JEROME LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



TAYLOR, TERENCE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



TREMBLE, COREY JERMAINE

714 GLENN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



WEBB, JAMES WESLEY

540 QURRAY RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA)



WHITE, WILLIAM ALEXANDER

5643 UNION FORK RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YEAGER, NEYLAND PRESLEY

5908 SHELBY LANE FRANKLIN, 37064

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)