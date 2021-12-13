Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,707 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,973.

There are 2,707 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,298,505 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 90,841, which is an increase of 230 since Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,702 cases, up 30; 98 deaths; 323 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,769 cases, up 4; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,884 cases, up 6; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,970 cases, up 22; 128 deaths; 396 hospitalizations, up 9



Whitfield County: 19,654, up 36; 328 deaths, up 2; 968 hospitalizations, up 4