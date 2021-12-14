No More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 144 New Cases; Tennessee Has 50 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 144 new positive cases, up from 137 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,823. The death total remains at 726.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 73 in Hamilton County - up from 64 on Monday. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 31 Hamilton County inpatients and 19 patients are in ICU, up from 17 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,929, which is 97 percent. There are 1,168 active cases, up from 1,139 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 1,830 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,341,702 coronavirus cases.



There were 50 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 17,818.



The state currently has 1,059 people hospitalized from the virus, 34 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.920 million.



There have been 1,301,014 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



