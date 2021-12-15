Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet

or beneath a bed and fly back up and away to different high points. Attempts to detain the bird with a bag were unsuccessful. All interior doors of the residence were closed once the bird entered a common area. The bird then flew out the front door.

A man at Market City Center, 728 Market St., told police that a white male, later identified by police, was bothering him. He initially said the man was trying to steal his empty cans (scrap metal). When police asked how the man was trying to steal his items, he said the man was standing around him and was refusing to leave. Police spoke to that man, who said he did try to help him move his things and he became upset. Both men agreed to stay away from each other and the verbal disorder ceased.

While an officer was working an extra job at Hamilton Place, Mall security notified him of an unoccupied vehicle, with the key in the ignition, parked on the property. Police confirmed the car had been reported stolen. Police requested dispatch contact the owner, but his telephone number was out of service. Police then called for a tow truck to tow the vehicle. Police also requested dispatch have a Hamilton County deputy respond to the owner's residence to try and make contact. The deputy made contact with the owner, who requested the tow company tow the vehicle to his residence. The tow company had already arrived on the scene and was loading the vehicle. The man changed his mind, and the deputy transported the man to the mall. The vehicle was removed from NCIC as stolen, and was released to the owner.

A man on Williams Street told police that someone broke into his vehicle around 4 a.m. He said it appears as if they pried the window open to get to the lock. He said they stole $1,000 in cash and a Fender guitar.

A man told police he got a room at the Baymont Inn & Suite, 7017 Shallowford Road, and he then left and came back and they wouldn't let him in his room. Police spoke to the desk clerk, who said that the man had several people in his room and he was told that he was the only one allowed to be in the room, so they took back his card and denied him entry.

A woman on Shallowford Village Drive told police that sometime between 2-6 a.m. someone had broken out the rear passenger side window and took a Mac Book Pro laptop from her vehicle. She said it cost around $1,700 and the window would cost $500 to replace. Due to where the vehicle was parked, security cameras were unable to catch any suspect information.

While en route to a call, police rolled up on a crash with no injuries at 17820 I-24 westbound. Police could hear several men in a verbal argument. Police got all men back to their vehicles. Once this was done, it was determined that this was a rear end crash. Police had both vehicles move to the next exit. Once at the next exit, both men agreed that they did not want a report, as the damage was minimal. No one needed medical attention.

An employee at Enterprise Rental, 1001 Airport Road, told police a costumer used the stolen ID and information of another woman to rent a vehicle. The employee said they contacted the woman, who resides in Columbus, Ohio. The woman said she had already filed an identity theft report with the Columbus Police Department. The employee reported the vehicle was supposed to be returned that morning. He said the whereabouts of the vehicle is not known. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

An employee of Rise Apartments, 1185 Mountain Creek Road, wanted to report that a woman was there who is not allowed in the office, due to her disorderly conduct. The employee said the woman conducted herself in a manner that made them feel unsafe and also caused potential residents to feel uncomfortable. The woman was seen yelling and cussing the employee in regards to trash being left outside her apartment door, which is not allowed in the lease agreement.

Police observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Petco, 5756 Highway 153. The vehicle was a silver Nissan Maxima bearing a TN tag which did not come back on file. Police then approached the vehicle and did not observe any occupants, however they did observe ash and small pieces of marijuana in the vehicle. Police the retrieved the VIN and found that the vehicle was registered in Georgia and not stolen.

Police observed a white BMW sedan parked outside of the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. Upon getting out with the vehicle, someone in a room closest to the vehicle yelled "police outside" twice. Police then attempted to run the VIN of the vehicle and were unable to get a return. Police observed that the vehicle was displaying what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary tag on the rear of the vehicle. Police saw that the temp tag was taped over a license plate. Police removed the tag in order to further identify the vehicle and found a TX plate which returned to a Chevy. The last known registration for the vehicle was out of Florida from 10 years prior.

A man on Blackford Street reported his vehicle, a Buick Century with TN tag, had been stolen. Police located the vehicle on Milne Street occupied by a woman. The man said he knows the woman, and this was a misunderstanding. He did not wish to prosecute. He said there was no new damage to his vehicle and it was returned to him without incident.

An employee at Joe's Kwik Mart, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr., told police there was a man in the restroom who constantly enters the store and has vandalized the restroom. He said he wanted the man trespassed from the store. Police entered the restroom and spoke with the man, who said he was homeless and has Crohn's disease. Police informed him that the manager did not want him on the property. Police also informed him he was trespassed from the property and he would be arrested if he returned. The man left the area without incident.

A stolen car was found on Tunnel Boulevard near the J Building by the brother and son of the vehicle's owner. The vehicle was released to the owner. Police observed damage to the front bumper. Inside the vehicle police found two spent Hornady 9mm shell casings and three .22 rounds (driver's seat). Police also found two bags with one of the bags containing miscellaneous personal items (passenger seat floorboard). When observing the exterior of the vehicle, police found distinct fingerprints near the handle of the driver's door and driver's side passenger door. The prints were lifted by police on the scen. A Gun Team investigator was notified of the rounds found in the vehicle. All items and fingerprints found were taken to CPD Property.

A woman at the Homeless Health Care Center, 730 E 11th St., told police that a man approached the property looking into the windows, which frightened the other staff members. She said he wasn't physical with her or any other staff members. Police checked the area, but didn't locate the man.

A man on Riverfront Parkway told police that sometime between 12:23-12:30 a.m. someone entered his door-less garage and stole three retainers/braces and a set of car keys to his Ford Explorer from inside the center console of his 2009 Chevy Tahoe. There is no damage to the Chevy Tahoe and the man believes the doors were left locked. There is no suspect information. The man said his cameras alerted his phone of movement around 12:23 a.m., however, there is no working video. The man was told to call back at any time. He estimated the total loss to be $650.

A woman on Wexford Lane told police that sometime the day before, someone stole two shepherd hooks and two solar powered lamps from her front yard. She said they were near the front door of her residence.

An anonymous caller told police that a black male in a white truck in the park at 4500 Central Ave., had approached her daughter at the park. Police responded to the scene and observed a white pickup truck with a the man in the driver's seat. Police approached the vehicle and spoke with the man. He asked why police were getting out with him and they explained the situation. The man became extremely agitated and began yelling. Police saw an open alcohol container in the passenger side of the truck. Initially the man refused to give any identifying information when asked. Police eventually were able to get him calmed down and he provided ID. Since the caller had left, police released the man from the scene.

A woman contacted police and said another woman believed she and her were involved in an accident. She said that while driving west on I-24 near the Ridge Cut, another woman driving a white Toyota Camry (TN tag) said that she had rear ended her vehicle. She told police she did not feel or see a collision, but believed it could possibly have happened, given the stop-and-go traffic they were traveling in. She said she gave her name, phone number and company information to the other woman involved and both left the scene. She wanted this documented in case an accident report was made by the other woman. She repeated she did not believe she was involved in an accident. The other woman involved has not contacted police.

Police responded to a disorder prevention at an apartment on East 25th Street Court. A woman told police that she had been staying at the apartment for a month now because the lessor subleased it out to her while she was out of town. She said the lessor had come back and wanted her to move out that day and that wasn’t possible due to the amount of furniture she had in the apartment. Police then spoke with the lessor, who said that she never said that the woman had to leave; that it was the woman who said she would be out by the 25th of that month. The lessor said she had been staying in a hotel waiting for the woman to have her items moved out so she could move her belongings back in from storage. The lessor then said that she would be willing to give the woman until Dec. 1 to be out. The woman agreed to the terms and said she would have all of her things out by the first of the month, and the apartment would be free for the lessor to move back in at that time.

A man in an apartment on Chestnut Street told police that sometime in the last two months the catalytic converter had been stolen from his Honda Civic (TN tag) at his complex. No suspect information was known.

A woman at America's Best Value Inn, 7638 Lee Hwy., told police that a black male slashed her tires. Officers observed two tires were slashed. She said she refused to give the man a ride and he got upset at her. She said the man was 5'11" and was wearing brown overalls. She said he left the scene south on Lee Highway with a white female on crutches. Officers were unable to locate the

man. Officers were also unable to view any video, due to management not being on scene. The woman said she wanted to press charges on the man once identification was made.