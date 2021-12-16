 Thursday, December 16, 2021 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 8 More COVID Deaths And 195 New Cases; Tennessee Has 39 More Deaths

Thursday, December 16, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported eight more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 195 new positive cases, up from 84 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 67,102. The death total is now at 735.

It is reported the deaths were five males and three females; five white, two black and one other race; one age 31-40, one age 41-50, one age 51-60, three age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 61 in Hamilton County - no change from Wednesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 24 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, up from 16 on Wednesday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 65,110, which is 97 percent. There are 1,257 active cases, up from 1,154 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 2,256 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,346,150 coronavirus cases. 

There were 39 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 17,939.

The state currently has 1,064 people hospitalized from the virus, four fewer than the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.955 million.

There have been 1,307,566 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  3,599 cases, up 3; 27 deaths, up 1

Bradley County:  23,073 cases, up 42; 248 deaths

Grundy County: 2,976 cases, up 9; 45 deaths

Marion County: 5,977 cases, up 8; 77 deaths

McMinn County: 10,963 cases, up 18; 152 deaths, up 2

Meigs County: 2,299 cases, up 11; 33 deaths

Polk County: 3,316 cases, up 4; 37 deaths, up 1

Rhea County: 7,280 cases, up 11; 102 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 3,112 cases, up 3; 41 deaths

Knox County: 82,766 cases, up 157; 991 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 126,678 cases, up 214; 1,236 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 150,673 cases, up 265; 2,430 deaths, up 6

 


