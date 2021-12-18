City, County Proceeding With Construction Of 3 Sewage Holding Tanks In $125 Million Project; City To Pay 60% And County 40%

The city and county are proceeding with the construction of multiple large sewage treatment holding tanks aimed at curbing periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River.

Officials said $125 million in funding will be run through the city's Industrial Development Board.

The city will pay 60 percent and the county's Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) 40 percent.

New sites for the massive tanks include West Chickamauga Creek by I-75 in East Ridge, 7148 Lee Hwy. near I-75, and Hudson Road in the Pineville area. The Lee Highway site is near the HomeServe Contact Center and Bridge Center Title. Similar tanks are being erected at Hamm Road not far from the regional sewage treatment plant at Moccasin Bend.

There had been an effort earlier to build a sewage treatment plant in the county, but it was voted down by the County Commission.

Officials said it is very difficult to find an acceptable site for a new sewage plant and it would take years to get it into operation. Both the city and county are under pressure from EPA to end the sewage overflows as quickly as possible.

Application will be made to the TDEC State Revolving Fund (SRF) loans. For any amounts

not approved for SRF funding, the issuance of General Obligations Bond will be necessary.

The project will be delivered by the Progressive Design-Build method. There will be a request-for-proposal process or other public process for the construction of the project.