New Apartments On Manufacturers Road Will Be Part Of $220 Million In Tennessee Investment By Charleston Firm

New apartments on Manufacturers Road will be part of $220 million in development planned in Tennessee by a Charleston, S.C. firm.

Middle Street Partners will also build two multi-family projects in Nashville, the Charleston Post and Courier reported.

The project at 430 Manufacturers Road near the One North Shore condominiums will include 271 units.

An illustration of the project shows four full floors as well as a narrow brick fifth story section in the middle. Developers recently received approval from the Form Based Code Committee for a fifth floor.

The property near the Tennessee River was part of the former B. Allen Casey holdings.