December 20, 2021
The staff of Stone Cup Café at 208 Frazier Ave. told police a man was sitting on their balcony and refusing to leave. Officer spoke with the man and identified him. The managers of Stone Cup Cafe said they did not wish to have the man trespassed from the location but just wanted him to leave for the day. The man agreed to leave without further incident.
It seems every other morning I look at the Chattanoogan.com and see one more moron has led police on a dangerous chase on the interstate, through mall shopping lots and even sometimes quiet neighborhoods.
I never knew until yesterday that there were Four Wise Men. As this Christmas Week takes hold, I find that it is fun to search in the corners of the Internet for Christmas “gifts,” if you please, that have slipped by me in my three score and ten. Every nativity scene I have ever seen depicts three Magi but, no, there was definitely a fourth.
The Murray State Racers pushed past the Chattanooga Mocs with a 53-point second half and turned it into an 87-76 victory for their 22 nd consecutive non-conference win at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers (10-1) have won seven in a row overall and at home this season as they travel to play the Auburn Tigers (Dec. 22).
Saturday dawned as a full day for Tennessee basketball. Marquee games involving the Vols versus Memphis in Nashville and the Lady Vols facing defending national champion Stanford in Thompson-Boling Arena were on tap.
