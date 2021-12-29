December 29, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN
3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
A fire was contained to the porch of a home in East Ridge early Wednesday morning.
East Ridge Fire and Police responded to a reported residential fire at 2016 Tombras Ave. at 3:52 a.m. Upon arrival, we found that the occupant had extinguished a small fire on the attached porch of the residence.
Fire crews conducted salvage, overhaul operations, and checked for fire extension.
Happy New Year, Y’all.
Please let 2022 be a better year for our country and local community, because I truly love these Appalachian hills and river town - or southern Appalachian periphery to be geographically correct.
I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better time for local businesses that darn near lost it all - some did lose it all, and for the children of this community.
With two more days remaining in what has been an unbelievably bloody year in the Windy City, it is now official: Murders in Chicago have hit a 25-year high and Keith Thornton, a heroic dispatcher, just made a viral video that lays the blame squarely in Mayor Lori Lightfoot's lap. "This lady is disgraceful!" Thornton's quick thinking this summer saved the lives of two officers and
The 14th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team is set to open conference play, traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Fans can catch Wednesday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch . Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analysis) will
Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while.
"I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity," she said after UT's 91-41 victory. "I think it's fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe